Strictly sadness as next star to leave the BBC dance show revealed: ‘Was not expecting that!’

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing saw BBC soap star Balvinder Sopal and ER actress Alex Kingston dance again in a battle for survival after they landed in the bottom two.

It was the fifth time that EastEnders star Balvinder has been in the bottom two.

On Saturday night (November 29), Alex danced a disaster-hit Cha Cha Cha, before taking on a Rumba in the Instant Dance challenge. Balvinder, meanwhile, performed a Jive, before dancing a Paso Doble in the Instant Dance challenge.

And, after the ladies had performed their Week 10 routines again, it was time for the judges to decide who to send home…

Alex and Balvinder found themselves in tonight’s bottom two (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

This week’s leaderboard was a culmination of last week’s Blackpool Special votes and judges’ scores, as well as extra points from Saturday night’s brand-new Instant Dance challenge, where a maximum of six marks were available for the performance that impressed the judges the most.

After both couples had danced a second time in the dance off, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Balvinder and partner Julian Caillon. Anton Du Beke saved Alex and partner Johannes Radebe.

That meant it was down to this week’s head judge Shirley Ballas to cast the deciding vote. Shirley saved Balvinder and Julian, meaning Alex was sent home.

Alex performed a Rumba in the new Strictly Instant Dance challenge (Credit: BBC)

‘The most incredible journey’

She told host Tess Daly: “I had never in my wildest dreams imagined that I would last this long. It’s been just the most incredible journey for me. I feel quite proud of myself because I’ve loved the process, I mean 100%, you can tell by my smile. Everyone always says that their dance partner is a friend for life, but JoJo really will be.”

Johannes added: “I’ve never grinned as much as I have in the last few weeks. Thank you Alex for being a trooper, I will hold on to the memories. As far as the dancing goes, I think we’ve achieved what we wanted to achieve. These memories are just the beginning for us, we can say that we are very much a Strictly family.”

Alex told Tess Daly she has a friend for life in Strictly pro Johannes (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

“Huge respect to Balvinder – I’m honestly shocked!” declared one. “Was not expecting that!” said another of the result. “Nooooo way!! I thought she’d be a finalist for sure,” said another.

“Balvinder is unstoppable. 5 dance-offs won. 6 weeks in a row with her favourite to be eliminated and she is still going!” another added.

“Alex has been amazing but from her own comments tonight I think she’s pretty knackered, it’s a brutal schedule and she should be very proud of what she’s done. I like Bal and love the way she has fought she’s had a rough ride and bounces back each time,” another commented.

Strictly continues next Saturday (December 6) at 6.50pm with the show’s quarter-final, a Musicals Week special.

