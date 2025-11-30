Strictly fans seriously divided by show’s first instant dance challenge: ‘Do not bring it back’

Strictly Come Dancing aired its first instant dance challenge on Saturday night (November 29) – but plenty of people were left divided.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to screens at the weekend with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman back at the helm.

However, in a first for the BBC show, the six remaining couples had to revisit one of their earlier dance styles after performing their main routine – essentially putting them through two full-on performances in one night!

And it’s fair to say viewers watching at home had a lot to say about the challenge…

The Strictly cast took part in an instant dance challenge (Credit: BBC)

Strictly airs instant dance challenge

On Strictly on Saturday (November 29) the show introduced its first-ever instant dance challenge.

After opening an envelope with the dance details on, (including its particular style), the six couples had to perform an on-the-fly routine.

They then had 15 seconds to choose their costume off some rails, with the help of Claudia Winkleman. Moments later Claudia was then seen trying to chat to the stars backstage as they quickly got ready.

Once dressed, the couples then each took to the dance floor to perform for 40 seconds.

Fans were loving the ‘chaos’ (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Strictly instant dance challenge

After the challenge, Lewis Cope was awarded six points followed by Balvinder Sopal with five and Amber Davies with four. Meanwhile, Alex Kingston bagged three points, George Clarke landed two and Karen Carney came last with one point.

Meanwhile, fans at home were left loving the “chaos” of Strictly’s instant challenge.

Rushing over to X, one person said: “Can I just say, Instant Dance section on this years #Strictly has got to be best things l’ve seen on tv all year!”

It was the first time the show did the challenge (Credit: BBC)

What else did viewers say?

Another added: “I have to say I thought the instant dance would be terrible but it was amazing and hilarious TV.”

A third chimed in: “Tonight’s #Strictly ‘Instant Dance Challenge’ was pure TV gold. Like a cross between The Gen Game & Are You Being Served? Claudia expertly playing the part of Mrs Slocombe & showing why she will be sorely missed. Brucey would have loved that tonight.”

Someone else wrote: “Actually really enjoying this ‘instant dance’ section and they’ve not even danced yet. The costume selection by the celebs is completely mad.”

Echoing their thoughts, a fourth wrote: “Absolute chaos but fantastic entertainment! Well done everyone!”

Nonetheless other viewers were not as impressed. One person fumed: “Do not bring back instant dance, bloody awful.”

Another added: “Car crash telly.” A third chimed in: “IMO The Instant Dance Into be was rubbish.”

Read more: Concerns for Strictly star Alex Kingston after dance ‘disaster’: ‘It just got worse and worse and worse’