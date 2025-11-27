Strictly Come Dancing star George Clarke reveals ‘main concern’ ahead of Saturday’s live show

George Clarke has opened up on his “main concern” ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing live show on Saturday.

Last weekend, George and Alexis Warr had an amazing week on Strictly as they managed to receive three 10s – and on Blackpool week! But that means they are hoping to stay on the right path.

On Saturday night, they will be performing a Quickstep. But it seems in rehearsals George has realised that it’s more difficult than it sounds.

George revealed his ‘main concern’ (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke’s ‘main concern’

On tonight’s It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at this weekend’s Strictly performances.

And while in Strictly rehearsals, George Clarke opened up about what is expected off him this week – and how he is finding it.

George explained: “This week we are dancing the Quickstep. It looks fun and it is difficult. But it feels like you will be gliding across the floor.”

Alexis agreed, and explained what they have to do to achieve a great Quickstep.

She said: “The most important thing to get right with the Quickstep is the timing with each other. If one person is going at a different time then it will look like a popcorn extravaganza.”

George then took a minute to explain that it is the footwork which is worrying him the most ahead of the Strictly live show.

He explained: “My main concern is that the footwork is intricate. And in the Quickstep there is just so much more of it.”

They are dancing a Quickstep (Credit: BBC)

George ‘terrified’ of new challenge

It comes after George Clarke spoke about his own fears over the new Strictly challenge which had been announced recently.

For the first time in Strictly history, the six remaining couples must re-do one of their previous dances from the series. It comes after they perform their latest routine.

Each couple can claim up to six points and it can make a huge difference in the leaderboard.

Speaking on Morning Live yesterday (November 26) George admitted he is finding the idea of it a bit tough.

He explained: “It’s a bit of a challenge! Basically one of the dances that you have done before will get randomly selected alongside a random song. Then you have a few minutes to sort of scramble and get an outfit off some rails that hasn’t been planned before.”

It sounds like hard work – but we are all extremely excited to see how it all plays out. And just how much it will change things up for the leaderboard!

