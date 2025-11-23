Strictly star George Clarke and professional dance partner Alexis Warr rocketed up the leaderboard last night as they narrowly missed out on a perfect score of 40.

However, some of the viewers at home were not happy with the judges’ scoring…

George and Alexis performed a salsa (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars George Clarke and Alexis Warr’s ‘best dance so far’

Last night’s episode, set in the iconic Blackpool Tower, saw George and his professional dance partner, Alexis, 25, perform a salsa to a medley of Mr. Saxobeat, Rock This Party, and Party Rock Anthem.

Their performance drew rapturous applause from the audience and the judges.

“When we started the night, I said, ‘Lewis [Cope], this is how you open a Blackpool, and now I’m saying ‘George, this is how you close a Blackpool!'” Motsi Mabuse gushed.

“I wasn’t expecting that from you!” Shirley Ballas said. “I thought that’s your best dance so far, you are a star, and you are listening, and I think you’re a humble warrior with that fight inside your belly, and I think you want to make that final, I feel it. I feel it!”

George and Alexis received plenty of praise (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars George Clarke and Alexis Warr land 39 points

The praise didn’t end there.

“George! Wow! WOW! I loved it, this was so good!” Anton Du Beke gushed. “I don’t think I’ve experienced a better Blackpool than this.”

Craig Revel Horwood even had plenty of praise for George and Alexis.

“Your hips were swinging, darling, those lifts were absolutely incredible,” he said. “You are, as they say, a true star.”

When it came to scoring, Craig gave the couple a nine, but his fellow judges gave them 10s – their first ones of the series! This gave them a score of 39 – just one point off a perfect 40.

George and Alexis landed 39 points (Credit: BBC)

Fans accuse judges of overmarking George and Alexis

However, whilst George and Alexis were understandably thrilled with their score, some of the viewers at home weren’t. Especially considering Karen Carney and Carlos Gu had also scored 39, with fans claiming they’d been “undermarked”.

Fans took to X to complain.

“The lifts were brilliant and I liked the hip action too which he is developing well. This was definitely 4 9’s but not a 10 in my opinion. George’s Salsa wasn’t at the level of Karen’s Paso in my eyes. Still a great Salsa regardless,” one fan tweeted.

“George and Alexis scoring as high as Karen and Carlos does not make sense! Like it was good, but not 10 worthy,” another said.

“IMO Alexis and George overmarked tonight. Karen undermarked- that Paso should have been a 10!” a third wrote.

“10? For George? I do like George but that salsa was no 10!” another remarked.

“I’m sorry, but in what world was George’s dance a 10???” a fifth asked. “Oh come on, that’s ridiculous. Alexis’ dancing is obviously a 10 but George’s effort was more like a 7,” another added.

“We are NOT scoring George 10’s and giving Amber 9’s. SORRY I am SICK. Absolutely no way was he better than her,” another fumed.

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, November 23) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

