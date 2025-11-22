Strictly fans and judges were full of praise after Karen Carney performed an “incredible” paso doble with Carlos Gu on tonight’s show (Saturday, November 22).

However, when Karen missed out on a perfect score of 40, viewers took to social media to complain.

Strictly star Karen Carney performs ‘insane’ Paso Doble

Tonight’s edition of Strictly saw Karen, 38, and her pro dance partner, Carlos Gu, 32, perform a paso doble to O Fortuna.

After the star’s amazing performance, the judges couldn’t have been more complimentary. Well, almost….

“That was superb!” Tess Daly gushed as the couple joined her by the judges’ table.

“Darling, that’s how you score a goal, that’s for sure,” Craig Revel Horwood told the star. “Insane!”

However, as expected, there was some criticism from the judge. “I would have liked a little bit of…”

But Craig couldn’t continue, as literally everyone in the Blackpool tower, including his fellow judges and other celebs and their pros, booed loudly, drowning him out!

Strictly star Karen Carney praised by judges

Craig eventually managed to squeeze out his criticism in between the booes, before going on to praise Karen and Carlos’ performance again, branding it “passionate”, before telling Karen that she is “absolutely incredible”.

“I do not have a paddle that, in any way, can express how good that dance was!” Motsi Mabuse gushed.

Carlos received some praise from Shirley Ballas too, who told him his choreography was “of the highest competitive quality”.

“I’ve never seen a paso doble like that,” she then added.

Anton was full of praise too. “When you come to Blackpool, bring your best. This was an absolute tour de force. I thought it was extraordinary.”

Fans slam Craig

When it came to the scoring, Craig gave Karen and Carlos a nine; however, Motsi, Shirley, and Anton gave her 10’s!

Fans were thrilled at the duo’s high score; however, they were furious that Craig hadn’t given the star a 10.

“Craig should have given Karen a 10,” one fan fumed.

“Craig Revel Horwood giving Karen Carney and Carlos Gu only a 9 for that performance is absolute insanity, honestly,” another fan then tweeted.

“With a dance like that, Karen & Carlos deserve those 10s!!!! Just Craig spoiling the perfect 40 possibility,” a third then gushed.

Additionally, another then said: “Craig scoring Karen a 9 is an abomination!!”

“Yk what, maybe Karen Carney could win this,” a fifth viewer tweeted.

“Karen’s dance was the absolute highlight oh my lord I love her so much,” another added.

Strictly continues tomorrow (Sunday, November 23) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.