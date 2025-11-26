Strictly Come Dancing’s leaderboard, dances and songs ahead of week 10

Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard has never mattered more – and neither have the fresh songs and dances coming up this weekend.

With La Voix suddenly bowing out of the competition, the BBC has rolled all the Blackpool scores straight into this Saturday’s show.

And because no one was sent home, every couple is still in the game, making Week 10 a wide-open battle for survival.

To ensure you’re up to speed, here’s the current leaderboard, all the songs and dances for Saturday. We’ll also explain when the Instant Dance Challenge is on. You can thank us later!

The current Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard is vital to this weekend’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s current leaderboard

There are now six couples sitting in the current leaderboard. La Voix didn’t take part in last weekend’s Blackpool Special and no one went home.

In a last-minute decision due to La Voix’s early exit, all the judges scores are being carried over to this weekend. The public vote went ahead and that will also be carried over.

Unfortunately, we don’t know who scored highest when it came to the fan votes. But we do know who is top of the judges’ leaderboard.

Currently sitting at the top are Lewis Cope and Katya Jones, with a perfect score of 40. Their Charleston saw every judge reach for their 10 paddle in Blackpool.

George Clarke and Alexis Warr are in joint second place. Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke gave them 10s for their Salsa, while Craig Revel Horwood held up a nine, totalling 39.

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu were also one point off the top spot. The judging scores for their Paso Doble were identical to George and Alexis’.

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin finished the Blackpool Special in third. They got all nines for their Quickstep, which gave an overall score of 36.

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe scored 35 for their Couple’s Choice. This wasn’t bad considering Alex was nursing a secret injury to her rib at the time.

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon are currently bottom of the leaderboard. They danced an Argentine Tango and scored a total of 33.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

The next songs and dances

It’s Karen and Carlos’ chance to pull out their best moves for a Couple’s Choice this weekend. Their chosen song is Born This Way by Lady Gaga. What a tune!

Balvinder and Julian will be doing a Jive to Maxine Nightingale’s Right Back Where We Started. It’s a Quickstep for George and Alexis. Their song is I Get A Kick Out Of You by Frank Sinatra.

Current champs Lewis and Katya are hoping to get another perfect 40 with a Rumba. Their song is Falling by Harry Styles. Alex and Johannes are dancing to Ring My Bell by Anita Ward. They are doing a Cha-cha-cha.

Finally, Amber and Nikita are taking on a huge song. They will be dancing a Jive to Proud Mary by Tina Turner.

But that’s not all…

Strictly’s Instant Dance Challenge

As well as their set routines, the celebrities and pros will be taking on Strictly’s Instant Dance Challenge. It is the first time the segment will have aired in the UK version of the show and it looks tough.

Last week in Blackpool, each couple picked a sealed envelope from a disco ball. They will open it on Saturday night and discover a specific dance. They will be assigned a song they haven’t heard and will have to pick a costume from wardrobe.

In just 10 seconds, the pairs have to come up with a routine that matches their dance before performing it live.

It sounds wild – and it is. Viewers who have already seen the Instant Dance Challenge in Germany and America’s version of Strictly have described it as a “stressful watch”.

Strictly judge Motsi, who also judges on Germany’s version Let’s Dance, even says contestants have “blacked out” in the past. Eek!

All the scores from Blackpool have been carried over to this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on?

Strictly Come Dancing is back on Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with a bumper 90-minute show featuring all six routines plus the high-stakes Instant Dance Challenge.

This week’s scores and the public vote will be combined with the Blackpool results, before the bottom two couples land in Sunday night’s dance-off. The judges will then decide who makes it through.

There’s also a brand-new group number to look forward to, and singer Myles Smith will take to the stage on Sunday. Roll on the weekend!

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week: La Voix’s sad goodbye, celeb guests, and dazzling dances!

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday November 29, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know who you want to see on top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard this week?