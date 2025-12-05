Earlier this week Jodie Ounsley revealed her dad has shockingly passed away, leaving a big question mark over her participation in the Strictly Christmas special.

Fans have been very excited as the full line-up for the Christmas special has been released – and there are some really great celebs! But news broke this week that Gladiator Jodie Ounsley tragically lost her dad.

Jodie has been open about her heartbreak since his passing. And after some fans asked if she would be leaving the Strictly special, she has taken the time to speak out.

Is Jodie Ounsley taking part in the Strictly Christmas special?

On Friday morning (December 5) Jodie has spoken out about the rumours that she has left the show. And fans will be relieved to know she isn’t going anywhere.

Jodie posted a photo of her in training on Instagram, along with a message about her future.

She penned: “I wanted to address the questions about my involvement in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

“Over the last few weeks, I have been in rehearsals and training. However, as some of you know, my dad suddenly passed away over the weekend, which came as a complete shock.

“For context, he was absolutely over the moon about me taking part. He had never seen me dance before. So, the idea of watching me on the show and seeing me push myself in a new way made him incredibly proud and excited.

“He was the kind of person who would have been devastated if he thought I had stepped away from this opportunity because of what’s happened.”

Jodie admitted that her mum has “encouraged” her to “carry on”. And she agrees that it’s the “right” decision. But that she is no longer dancing for herself.

She explained: “It feels like exactly what I need right now. Something to focus on. And somewhere to channel my emotions.

“I have never danced before. But one thing I promise is that I will dance my heart out there. For Dad.”

Celebs send their support to Jodie

Strictly star Neil Jones – who faces his own family heartbreak recently – commented: “He will be with you every step of the way. Proud is an understatement.”

Fellow Christmas special star Scarlett Moffatt wrote: “We are so proud of you and your strength Jodie. Your dad is going to be with you every step of the way. And he is going to watch you shine. I don’t think you realise how amazing you are.”

“He would be so very proud of you” commented pro-dancer Jowita Przystal.

Former Corrie star Kym Marsh added: “Oh darling. I am so sorry for your loss. I know it hurst like hell but I know my dad would have been the same! You go out there for him and make him proud. Sending love.”

What has Jodie Ounsley said about death of her dad?

Taking to Instagram at the beginning of the week, Jodie Ounsley shared that she was “heartbroken” after her dad “suddenly” passed away, while out hiking.

She paid tribute to her dad by sharing a beautiful message alongside a series of images.

Jodie penned: “Heartbroken. Yesterday, my dad suddenly passed away while doing one of his favourite things – walking Pen-y-Ghent. He had hiked that peak countless times throughout his life. But none of us knew he wouldn’t walk back down that day.

“I don’t have the words. All I can say is that he was, and always will be, my absolute hero. He encouraged me to dream big and loved me wholeheartedly. And for that, I will be forever grateful.

“Until we meet again, Dad.”

We are sending all our love to Jodie, and we can’t wait to see her perform in honour of her dad during the Christmas special. It will definitely be a heartbreaking watch!

