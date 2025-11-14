Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones has shared the devastating news that his dad, David, has died.

The professional dancer was flooded with support from his Strictly family as he shared that he’d laid his beloved dad to rest on social media last night (November 13).

Neil Jones pays tribute to his dad

Sharing a series of black-and-white photos of his lookalike father, Neil told fans: “Yesterday I said goodbye to my Dad for the final time.

“I thought I knew my dad but yesterday I realised I didn’t after hearing so many lovely and funny stories from family and his closest friends, I know he would be smiling looking down with a pint in his hand,” he continued.

“Thank you Wendy and everyone for making it such a special day. RIP DAD.”

Support from Strictly stars

The 43-year-old pro, who doesn’t have a celebrity partner this year, was quickly flooded with loving messages from his fellow Strictly stars.

Neil’s ex-wife and Strictly colleague Katya Jones commented: “Rest in peace David.” “Jonsey sending you so much love,” said Dianne Buswell.

Amy Dowden told him: “Love you my friend.” Former Strictly professional, James Jordan, also sent his condolences, saying: “Mate. I’m so so sorry for your loss – sending love.”

It Takes Two presenter Fleur East also commented: “Sending you love Neil! Such a difficult thing to go through. Big hugs.”

It’s been a difficult few years for Neil and his family, after he also lost his uncle during the Covid pandemic.

The professional dancer shared his heartbreak over not being able to say a proper goodbye to his uncle, as social distancing rules prevented him from attending the funeral.

