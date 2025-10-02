Strictly star Neil Jones has shared a heartwarming milestone as his baby girl, Havana, celebrates her second birthday.

Fiancée Chyna Mills, shared a compilation clip of warm family moments with the infant, while on-screen text reads: “In the blink of an eye… my baby is two.”

Accompanying the post is a heartwarming caption that reads: “HAPPY 2ND BIRTHDAY HAVANA.

“Two years of laughter, sweet kisses, bedtime stories and little hands wrapped around mine. You’ve changed my world in the most beautiful way and filled my heart with a love I never even knew was possible. Watching you grow, learn and shine is the greatest gift I could ever ask for. I promise to always be here guiding you, cheering you on, and protecting you through every adventure life brings.

“Have the most magical birthday, my little bubba.”

Celebs and Strictly pros shared their well-wishes

Neil himself commented on the post, writing: “I can’t believe our little girl is 2 already.” Also in the comments, multiple Strictly pros sent Havana their love.

Amy Dowden said: “Happy birthday darling girl,” while Jowita Przystał added: “Happy birthday Havana,” followed by two heart emojis.

Other celebrities wished them well too. EastEnders‘ Molly Rainford wrote: “Happy birthday, little beauty,” while musician Sam Fenton echoed: “Happy birthday, Havana,” which, once again, was followed by a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Zoe Ball simply wrote: “Gorgeous.”

Neil and Chyna welcomed Havana two years ago (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Neil Jones was recently benched

Recently, fans were dismayed when Neil was once again left out of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up as the BBC didn’t give him a partner. However, he seemed to take it in good humour.

Posting online, he shared: “It’s all jokes and giggles and no matter with or without a partner I just love being part of @bbcstrictly so thank you for all your love,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, former Strictly pro Vincent Simone praised the decision, as he told Entertainment Daily: “It’s nice to mix and match every year, which keeps the professionals on their toes.

“It’s a good thing because sometimes, professionals can get cocky about the show and become big-headed. It keeps them on their toes.”

