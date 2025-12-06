Strictly fans emotional as Balvinder Sopal breaks down in tears following ‘amazing’ performance: ‘Nothing short of magical’

Strictly star Balvinder Sopal broke down in tears following her performance on tonight’s show (Saturday, December 6).

The soap star, 47, wasn’t the only one to grow emotional, with fans of the programme also getting a bit teary-eyed following her routine.

Balvinder’s performance went down a treat (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Balvinder Sopal’s performance

Tonight saw Balvinder and her pro dance partner, Julian Caillon, perform a Viennese waltz to Never Enough from The Greatest Showman.

After the dance, the judges were full of praise for the tearful star, who has now survived five dance-offs.

Anton Du Beke told Balvinder that she had “swept across the floor”, branding the star “magnificent”.

Craig started his remarks off by criticising some of Balvinder’s technique. However, he did offer some praise too, describing Balvinder as a “fighter”.

“I’m so proud of you,” Motsi told the star as they hugged.

Motsi gave Balvinder a hug (Credit: BBC)

Balvinder joint-second in the leadedboard

“Whatever you’ve wanted to say for the last few weeks came out through that dance,” Motsi gushed.

“It must be really demoralising, what you have been through in this competition,” she continued.

It proved too much for Balvinder, who broke down in tears. Motsi then rushed out from behind the desk to hug the star.

Shirley Ballas was equally as complimentary, saying that “long after the competition, you’ll be a hero for me.”

“Going through what you go through and coming back to dance that kind of performance…I had chills.”

The judges then awarded Balvinder and Julian a score of 35, placing them joint-second in the leaderboard.

Balvinder and Julian got 35 points (Credit: BBC)

Fans in tears over Balvinder’s routine

Fans of the show were left in tears after watching Balvinder’s routine, and how emotional she got afterward.

“Balvinder & Julian I loved that performance, tears falling now. What a come back.. When the dance , the music and the dress are perfect. Thank you,” one fan said.

“Balvinder had me in tears, that was an incredible performance, undermarked as usual, she should’ve got at least 2 10s, judges are so mean!!!” another wrote.

A third fan then gushed: “Balvinder’s Viennese waltz was so beautiful that it brought tears to my eyes.”

“Balvinder and Julian moved me to tears,” another added.

“I am in tears. That was beautiful from our amazing woman Balvinder and Julien. Honestly, her strength to come back week after week and then give us that performance – nothing short of magical. I adore her!” a fifth said.

“Balvinder, the queen that you are. Such a beautiful woman with so much fight! I hope you all voted and backed this absolute warrior queen!” another tweeted.

