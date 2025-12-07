Strictly spoiler leaks and fans are furious at latest elimination: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’

Strictly fans have been left unimpressed after a spoiler leaked online, revealing which couple are heading home.

The glitzy BBC One show returned to screens on Saturday night (December 6) for Musicals Week. The remaining celebs – including Amber Davies, Karen Carney and Lewis Cope – took to the dance floor to show off their best moves.

However, the results of the elimination have now been revealed – and some fans are not best pleased….

The Strictly cast were back on the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler reveals next star to leave

On Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night (December 6) all the remaining couples put on some incredible performances.

Sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard is Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin. The pair bagged 40 points after performing a Charleston to Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat from Guys And Dolls.

In third place are EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon, content creator George Clarke and partner Alexis Warr and Lewis Cope and Katya Jones, who landed 35 points.

At the other end of the scale, Karen Carney and Carlos Gu are at the bottom with 34 points for their samba to The Rhythm Of Life from Sweet Charity.

The judges were on hand to share their thoughts (Credit: BBC)

Who is leaving Strictly?

But who ended up in the dance off? And who was eliminated? While we will not be sharing the result, a lot of Strictly viewers have been who went on X, and the verdict has divided them.

Sharing their thoughts on X, it’s fair to say plenty of fans were left fuming by the elimination result.

“One of the biggest shocks in #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing’s 21-year history. I AM GOBSMACKED!!!!!!” declared one person.

Someone else added: “Absolutely ridiculous.” A third chimed in: “That’s diabolical.” Echoing their thoughts, another commented: “I can’t believe it. Tomorrow night’s show is going to ruin me.”

A fourth fumed: “The #StrictlySpoiler is horrendous. I’m devastated… not to mention the quality of performances will really suffer the next two weeks.” A fifth declared: “The British public actually disgust me.”

Balvinder broke down in tears last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly last night?

It was a jam-packed night on Strictly on Saturday (December 6). Things took an emotional turn though, when Balvinder Sopal broke down in tears following her performance.

After performing a Viennese waltz to Never Enough from The Greatest Showman, the judges were full of praise for the tearful star, who has now survived five dance-offs.

“I’m so proud of you,” Motsi Mabuse told the star as they hugged.

“Whatever you’ve wanted to say for the last few weeks came out through that dance,” Motsi gushed. She added: “It must be really demoralising, what you have been through in this competition.”

Read more: Strictly star Jodie Ounsley addresses claims she’s quit the Christmas special days after heartbreaking family death



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know