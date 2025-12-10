Strictly fans convinced Amber Davies will be dealt another blow this weekend

Amber Davies has been the subject of a lot of trolling ever since she joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

But despite it all, she has made it to the semi-finals week. However, to get here, she has experienced a few dance-offs. Most notably, last weekend, she went up against Lewis Cope and sent him packing.

Now, Strictly fans are convinced that Amber will once again be in the bottom-two, especially after her trolling has ramped up quite a bit. However, they don’t think it will impact her getting to the final.

Amber scored a perfect 40 (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Amber Davies hits back at trolls

Earlier this week, Amber Davies had had enough of the Strictly trolling and negative comments and decided to speak out against it.

Writing on X on Monday morning, Amber stated: “Guys, please. It really is just a television show. I wasn’t even supposed to be in the comp. You have no idea what we put our mind and body through for this experience.

“I am really just trying my best with the opportunity that came to me. To any of you that have left a NICE comment, thank you.”

She then reshared the message on her Instagram account, adding: “The meanies are out to play. Please be kind.”

This weekend, Amber and pro-partner Nikita will be performing their Couples Choice routine to Fly Me To The Moon by Raye. Their second dance is a Tango to Michael Buble’s song Higher.

With the final in sight, recent odds suggest it will be Karen Carney or George Clarke that win the show. And with Angry Ginge’s recent I’m A Celebrity win, it could be the year for influencers.

Fans think Amber will be in the dance-off again (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Amber could face another dance-off this weekend

However, due to the constant trolling and criticism of her dance background, Strictly fans believe Amber Davies will be in the dance-off again.

Last weekend, despite getting a perfect score of 40, Amber found herself going head-to-head with Lewis Cope. And she won.

That’s something Strictly fans are convinced will always happen. Because of how talented of a dancer Amber Davies is, they believe that no matter who she goes up against, she will win the Strictly dance-off. And so, in their eyes, Amber Davies has already secured a spot in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Taking to X, one fan penned: “All the online trolls love to hate on Amber. But you won’t be laughing when she knocks your favourite out of the competition in the dance-off on Saturday.”

Another added: “It’s funny that Amber is the only guaranteed finalist. She will beat anyone in that dance-off.”

Only time will tell if Amber dances her way to the final – but make sure you don’t miss the chance to keep your favourite in the competition.

What do you think of Amber Davies on Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!