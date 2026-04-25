‘Disgusting!’ I’m A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas breaks silence following disturbing live final bust-up

I’m A Celebrity champion Adam Thomas has spoken out following an emotional and controversial live final that left viewers talking.

The actor was visibly overwhelmed as he was crowned winner during last night’s show, after a tense evening that saw clashes with Jimmy Bullard and David Haye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

I’m A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas issues statement

Taking to Instagram this morning, Adam addressed the drama head-on as he celebrated his victory and reflected on the challenges he faced.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of himself in jungle gear alongside his wife, Caroline, with his 1.3 million followers.

“I walked through this journey with my heart first, no matter what came my way…It was not always easy, there were moments that could have broken me, but I stayed true to myself and that is something I will always be proud of. I have realised that when people try to dim your light, it says more about them than it ever will about you,” he wrote.

“This experience has shown me my strength in ways I never imagined. Not because of any title or recognition, but because I stayed kind, I stayed grounded and I stayed real,” he then continued.

Adam was visibly emotional winning last night (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s statement after dramatic win

Continuing his message, Adam made it clear he was focusing on the positives despite the difficult moments.

“To everyone who supported me, who believed in me and showed love, thank you, it means more than I can ever put into words. And to those who doubted me or tried to bring me down, I carry no negativity towards you. I have already won in the ways that matter most. I have love, I have happiness, and I have stayed true to myself, and that is something no one can ever take away from me.”

He then added: “I hope one day you can do the same.”

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to show their support in the comments.

“Nothing but love for you, Adam. You deserved that legend title. Crispy bacon. You made me laugh so hard. Keep shining that big light of yours,” Ashley Roberts wrote.

“Big love, Adam, you smashed it. I could see how upset you were, even when you won,” another follower said.

“David and Jimmy’s behavior was DISGUSTING!” Gemma Collins fumed.

“You have handled it all with grace. Sending lots of love. No one can take the title of legend away from you. Keep smiling, Adam,” Scarlett Moffatt said.

“Well done, Adam, you’re a beautiful human being too, and you held your head high, and bullies never win,” another added.

David and Jimmy clashed with Adam (Credit: ITV)

Adam sparks concern

However, concern quickly grew among viewers when Adam failed to appear on spin-off show Unpacked following the final.

David Haye and Jimmy Bullard were also absent from the programme.

Fans took to Twitter to share their worries and criticise ITV for not stepping in sooner during the clashes.

“@ITV could and should have put a stop to this after the first half of the show by removing Jimmy and David from the audience. Hope Adam is ok,” one fan tweeted.

“So Adam didn’t appear on #Unpacked as planned (for the winner). Don’t blame him tbh, man looked absolutely broken, and it was not nice to see,” another wrote.

“@antanddec @imacelebrity I think it’s in the public’s best interest we need to know if @adamthomas21 is okay, we need to know he’s being looked after & his mental health. What happened tonight shouldn’t have been allowed,” a third added.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star David Haye slammed as he lashes out at Adam Thomas in live final

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is available to stream on ITVX now.

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