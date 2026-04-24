I’m A Celebrity star David Haye slammed as he lashes out at Adam Thomas in live final

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye sparked a major reaction from viewers during tonight’s live final (Friday, April 24) after a tense moment with Adam Thomas left the audience booing.

The former boxer took aim at Adam during the show, prompting Ant and Dec to step in as things threatened to spiral on stage.

Adam came under fire (Credit: ITV)

David Haye hits out

Tonight’s I’m A Celebrity final saw Craig Charles, Adam Thomas, Harry Redknapp and Mo Farah take to the stage in London as they battled it out to be crowned an I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Also watching on from the audience were their fellow campmates, including Seann Walsh, David Haye, Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley Roberts.

The night had been running smoothly until just after Adam completed his Bushtucker Trial, which saw him eat pigs nipples, a spider and a sheep’s anus.

Back in the studio, Ant and Dec turned to Gemma Collins for her verdict on Adam’s efforts. Gemma didn’t hold back with her praise, calling him “amazing” and backing him to win.

However, David quickly cut in to challenge that view.

Things got awkward! (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye reignites feud with Adam Thomas in live final

Addressing Gemma, David asked: “Do you think he deserves to win this after calling Jimmy the C-word a couple of times?”

He then turned directly to Adam, asking: “Do you think you deserve to win it?”

Adam hit back: “After that trial, I deserve it, yeah.”

“We’ll come to this a little bit later,” Dec told David, attempting to move things on.

“I think you should ask Jimmy…,” David continued, before being cut off again by Dec as boos rang out from the audience.

“David, we will ask Jimmy later, and we will speak to you as well,” he said.

“Cos a lot of that stuff was cut out of it, that’s all,” David replied.

“There was a lot of stuff that was said that was unbroadcastable,” Ant explained. “Which is why…look, we’ll get into all of this later in the show. You’ll all have a right to reply.”

“I knew it was going too smoothly!” Dec joked.

Fans took aim at David (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam David’s behaviour at I’m A Celebrity live final

Viewers at home were quick to react, with many taking to social media to criticise David for his comments.

“Petition to have David removed from the studio! Off you [bleep]!” one fan tweeted.

“David needs to shut his mouth,” another wrote.

“My god shut tf David, can they eject from the studio lmao,” a third said.

“David just doesn’t know when to quit. He’s not gaining anything from his comments other than looking like a tool I don’t get it,” another added.

“Felt sorry for Adam there when David had to bring up the Jimmy thing. Man needs to be the center of attention all the time,” a fifth commented.

The moment certainly left viewers talking, with many unimpressed by the awkward clash unfolding live on air.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity final three confirmed as Craig Charles finishes in fourth place

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, April 24) from 10pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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