The final three on I’m A Celebrity South Africa have officially been revealed after Craig Charles was eliminated during tonight’s live final (Friday, April 24).

Adam Thomas, Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp and Craig had all made it through to the last four. However, only three could continue, with one star missing out just short of the final stage.

Adam, Craig, Harry, and Mo were on the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Craig Charles is eliminated in live final

Friday night’s live show, broadcast from London, saw the remaining four celebrities take to the stage as they awaited the public vote.

They were joined by their fellow campmates in the audience, including Jimmy Bullard, David Haye and Gemma Collins, as the tension built ahead of the first result.

Viewers had been voting for their favourite since the previous night, and early into the programme, the celebrity with the fewest votes was revealed and sent home.

That person was Craig.

Craig came fourth! (Credit: ITV)

Craig misses out on final three

Speaking after his exit, Craig reflected warmly on his experience in camp.

“I’ve had a ball. Honestly, it’s been great,” he said, before admitting he hadn’t expected to reach the final stages of the competition.

He also shared that he would have liked to see Ashley Roberts or Scarlett Moffatt make it further.

Hosts Ant and Dec reassured Craig that he had done “fantastic” during his time on the show, with the audience showing their support.

Craig’s fans were proud of him (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans say ‘right decision’ as Craig Charles is eliminated

Viewers were quick to react to Craig’s exit, with many agreeing with the outcome while still praising his performance.

“Farewell, Craig. A good innings,” one viewer wrote.

“Fair play Craig. Can’t wait for the final part in an hour!!” another said.

“Huge congratulations Craig you were great and I’m

so pleased you got the opportunity to go into the jungle,” a third added.

“Craig in 4th yeah that’s the right decision,” another commented.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans slam ITV over major Celebrity Cyclone blunder

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues at 10pm on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Friday, April 24).

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