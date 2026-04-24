I’m A Celebrity fans slam ITV over major Celebrity Cyclone blunder

I’m A Celebrity viewers were quick to call out ITV after spotting what they’ve branded a major blunder during last night’s (Thursday, April 24) Celebrity Cyclone.

The latest episode saw the remaining campmates take on the show’s iconic challenge, but instead of being a highlight, many fans were left distracted by one glaring error.

The celebs dressed as animals (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans complain over cyclone blunder

Scarlett Moffatt, Adam Thomas, Harry Redknapp, Mo Farah and Craig Charles all took part in the much-loved trial.

For the challenge, each celeb was dressed as one of South Africa’s so-called big five animals. Adam took on the role of a giraffe, Harry was a lion, Mo a leopard, Craig an elephant, and Scarlett dressed as a zebra.

However, viewers were quick to point out that something didn’t quite add up, with many noting that zebras are not actually part of the big five.

Fans slammed the blunder (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam ITV

Taking to Twitter, fans wasted no time highlighting the mistake, explaining that the real big five animals are the lion, leopard, elephant, Cape Buffalo and rhino.

“Sorry to be pedantic but the Big 5 are, Lion, Leopard, Rhino, Elephant and Cape Buffalo,” one viewer said.

“That’s not actually the big five though? The zebra should be a buffalo!” another wrote.

“Those aren’t the Big Five! The Big Five are the lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and buffalo,” a third fumed.

Elsewhere, some viewers were less than impressed with the trial itself, with a number branding this year’s Cyclone “boring”.

“Maybe I’m old but Cyclone is actually [bleep] to watch. Sure it’s class taking part but otherwise boring,” one fan said.

“This year’s cyclone is a bit underwhelming,” another complained.

“Cyclone is always a highlight of any I’m a celeb, but whilst that was fun to watch the traditional Aussie version way more exhilarating imo,” a third added.

Fans were unimpressed with the final (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans slam final four

Following Scarlett’s exit, it was confirmed that this year’s final will be an all-male line-up.

Craig, Mo, Adam and Harry all secured their spots in the final, but not everyone at home was happy with the result.

“And that’s the finale not worth watching. I hate the eliminations in this series, good people going out, so don’t care for the finalists,” one fan said.

“Don’t think I’ll bother with the final tomorrow, both Mo or Scarlett would’ve been more worthy winners than Adam, but because he had a little cry, he will absolutely storm the final, unfortunately. The UK loves a pity vote. These prerecorded series don’t really work,” another wrote.

“I won’t be watching the final then – what a farce… why not leave the whole 5 in? Last girl standing,” a third said.

“So Adam is winning on the sympathy vote then,” another added.

While the Celebrity Cyclone is usually one of the most talked-about moments of the series, this year it seems viewers were left more focused on what ITV got wrong than the action itself

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Craig Charles in tears as he reveals truth behind Adam Thomas’ ‘unbroadcastable’ Jimmy Bullard bust-up

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