Adam Thomas handed fresh blow ahead of I’m A Celebrity live final

I’m A Celebrity star Adam Thomas has been dealt a fresh blow by bookies ahead of tonight’s live final.

The final of ITV’s all-stars spin-off show I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs tonight (April 24). And while many viewers had tipped Adam as a frontrunner, the latest odds suggest another campmate could be about to steal the Legend title…

Adam Thomas has had a tough time on I’m A Celebrity – and now bookies have handed him another blow (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity live final blow for Adam Thomas

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Adam in the South Africa camp. From explosive clashes with David Haye to his headline-making row with Jimmy Bullard, the actor’s journey has been anything but smooth.

And now, just hours before the final, he’s been dealt another setback. This time by bookmakers William Hill.

Harry Redknapp is now tipped to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Despite strong fan support – and some even predicting a last-minute “sympathy vote” – Adam is no longer the clear favourite to win.

Harry Redknapp tipped to win again

Instead, former King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp is now leading the pack to take the Legend crown.

According to the latest odds, Harry sits at 2/5 to win, putting him firmly ahead of Adam, who follows at 15/8.

Meanwhile, Sir Mo Farah is currently priced at 12/1. That means Craig Charles is trailing behind at 33/1 – making him the outsider going into the final.

Sir Mo Farah is currently third favourite (Credit: ITV)

‘Harry leads the way!’

A spokesperson said: “Harry Redknapp leads the way with us to replicate his 2018 success and triumph tonight’s live I’m A Celebrity South Africa final.

“The beloved former Premier League boss is the firm 2/5 favourite to win the second edition of the all-stars series. He leads the pack from Adam Thomas (15/8), who was handed a lifeline to reach the latter stages of the show.

“Sir Mo Farah occupies third in the betting at 12/1. With Craig Charles completing an all-male final at 33/1.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans raging over all-male final as Scarlett Moffatt weeps over elimination

So who wins? You decide! The I’m A Celebrity live final starts at 7.30pm on ITV1 tonight (April 24).

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