‘What a farce!’ I’m A Celebrity fans slam live final as Adam Thomas complaints flood in

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is heading into its live final tonight (April 24), but not everyone watching at home is convinced it’s going to be worth tuning in – with Adam Thomas right at the centre of the debate.

After Scarlett became the latest campmate to leave in last night’s episode, the final four have now been confirmed as Adam Thomas, Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles and Mo Farrah.

The live final airs tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers complain over Adam Thomas

Adam’s time in camp has been anything but smooth. He found himself at the centre of controversy when David Haye was accused of ‘bullying’ him, and he also clashed with Jimmy Bullard in a heated row after he nearly put his place in the competition at risk.

But as the final looms, some viewers are already calling the result – and they’re not happy about it.

A number of fans have taken to social media to claim Adam is heading for the crown on a “sympathy vote”, with some even admitting they’re planning to skip the final altogether.

“And that’s the finale not worth watching. I hate the eliminations in this series, good people going out so don’t care for the finalists,” one user wrote on X.

“Don’t think I’ll bother with the final tomorrow, both Mo or Scarlett would’ve been more worthy winners than Adam, but because he had a little cry, he will absolutely storm the final unfortunately. The UK loves a pity vote. These prerecorded series don’t really work,” another person shared.

“I won’t be watching the final then – what a farce… why not leave the whole 5 in? Last girl standing,” a third remarked.

“So Adam is winning on the sympathy vote then,” a fourth said.

Viewers have mixed feelings about Adam potentially winning (Credit: ITV)

‘Adam to win!’

However, it’s far from one-sided. Plenty of viewers are firmly backing Adam and believe he’s earned his place in the final.

“Adam has to win #ImACeleb, he’s been one of the best campmates all the way through along with Scarlett,” one viewer insisted.

“Adam To Win!!!!” another declared.

“All 5 votes to Adam, the only worthy winner,” a third expressed.

“I really wanted Scarlett in the final. One of my faves from the start.. Adam for the win!!” a fourth said.

With opinions clearly split and emotions running high, all eyes are now on tonight’s final to see whether Adam does go all the way – or if one of his fellow campmates can pull off a last-minute surprise.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins issues desperate Adam Thomas plea as she warns: ‘There’s stuff going on behind the scenes’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa Live Final starts at 7.30pm tonight (April 24) on ITV and ITVX

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