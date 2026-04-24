‘Insane’ first look at Gemma Collins’s fiery, skin-tight outfit ahead of I’m A Celebrity final

Gemma Collins has shared a stunning new snap on Instagram ahead of tonight’s (April 24) I’m A Celebrity South Africa final.

The TOWIE legend returned to the jungle for the show’s all-star spin-off, leaving on Day 11 in a dramatic double elimination.

Gemma Collins stuns ahead of I’m A Celebrity final

“Nice to feel GLAM again,” Gemma captioned the photo, taken following a trip to the hair salon.

“GUYS WHO YOU VOTING FOR THIS EVENING GUYS?” she asked her followers, adding: “ADAM MO CRAIG HARRY?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

The star styled her gorgeous blonde waves over a striking skin-tight leopard print outfit.

The GC opted for a glossy lip while gazing directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

The comment section was quickly flooded with compliments from Gemma’s many adoring fans.

“Go on girl!” cheered on one follower.

“Insane!” said a second.

Another commented: “GEMMMMMMM,” accompanied by five flame emojis.

“You look amazing as always Gemma,” said someone else, with a fifth person also agreeing: “Absolutely gorgeous!!”

Gemma makes I’m A Celebrity plea

Gemma Collins was the third celebrity to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Gemma might have quizzed her followers over who they would be voting for out of the four finalists, however, she’s made it clear who she is rooting for.

In a previous post, the 45-year-old urged viewers to back actor Adam Thomas, gushing: “In the grand adventure of life, my best friend Adam is facing some mighty headwinds—forces that would rather see him stumble. But we are the wind in his sails! Let’s all stand tall behind him… and ensure he strides to victory. Adam, you’re not alone. All my lovely followers I’m asking if you could all vote for @adamthomas21 to WIN tomorrow night.”

The I’m A Celebrity final airs tonight (Friday, April 24) from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read More: I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins issues desperate Adam Thomas plea as she warns: ‘There’s stuff going on behind the scenes’

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