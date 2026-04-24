The Neighbourhood’s Alicia Bradon reveals her ‘superpower’ as she takes a second shot at TV fame

The Neighbourhood’s Alicia Bradon is no stranger to reality TV drama, as she has already had a major shot at fame before stepping into Graham Norton’s new ITV series.

Alicia, 28, is one of six households taking part in The Neighbourhood, where contestants move into a village and compete in a high stakes popularity contest.

The brand new ITV game show, which launches tonight, puts neighbours against each other in a series of challenges as they try to stay in the good books.

Alicia Bradon is among the cast of Graham Norton’s The Neighbourhood (Credit: ITV)

One mistake could see a FOR SALE sign appear outside their home, forcing them out of the game entirely.

Alicia enters the village alongside her mum Faye-Marie, brothers Lucas and Nathan, and Nathan’s teenage son Zach.

But viewers may already recognise her from a previous reality stint.

The Neighbourhood’s Alicia Bradon and her Ex On The Beach past

Before her time on The Neighbourhood, Alicia appeared on Ex On The Beach. It was in 2018 when she was just 21.

Airing then on MTV, the dating show was known for its explosive confrontations.

Alicia arrived as ‘a lifeguard from Essex who had connections to reality TV circles’.

She was shocked on the beach by the arrival of her ex-boyfriend Alex, who she had dated for three years.

Alicia’s reaction was instant and emotional, saying: “Part of me is so happy to see him. But at the same time, my head is [bleeping] gone.”

The reunion quickly turned dramatic, with Alicia later ending things between them.

“I love you but I’m not in love with you. I’m [bleeping] sick of this [bleep]. I care about you too much to keep [bleeping] with your head,” she told him.

She was later shown breaking down to cameras as she admitted the reunion had been “killing” her emotionally.

Alicia was confronted with her ex-boyfriend Alex on Ex On The Beach (Credit: MTV)

Alicia Bradon’s game plan in The Neighbourhood

In The Neighbourhood, Alicia is not speaking up about her reality TV past.

She is instead being introduced as a sales and marketing manager.

Alicia is already confident her household will be underestimated by the other contestants.

“We will definitely be underestimated, but I think that’s a superpower,” she says.

“I feel like being underestimated is probably the best thing that ever happens to me because it gives me a chance to prove people wrong.”

On arrival in the village, Alicia and her mum Faye-Marie immediately spot the local café and get excited at the thought of finally getting a coffee.

The Neighbourhood begins tonight (Friday April 24, 2026) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, continuing across the weekend.

Read more: Graham Norton gives a tour of his new ‘street-sized popularity contest’ The Neighbourhood

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