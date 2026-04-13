The Neighbourhood: Meet the six families taking part in Graham Norton’s brand new ITV game show

ITV’s latest reality experiment The Neighbourhood is about to land — and with a £250,000 prize up for grabs, the six families moving into its picture-perfect street are already giving plenty to talk about.

Hosted by Graham Norton, the show sees real-life families relocate to the fictional KeepYourEnemies Close, where they’ll take part in what’s been described as a “street-sized popularity contest”. While full details of the daily challenges are still under wraps, viewers can expect big tasks and even bigger personalities.

So, who exactly is stepping onto the street?

The family are hoping to win the cash prize (Credit: ITV)

The Neighbourhood families: The Kandolas and Samra

Representing Bedfordshire, this blended family includes Learning Support Advisor Tony and Business Development Manager Sunita, alongside Sunita’s son Ruben.

Talking about why they decided to apply for the show, Tony said: “We want to do our best to win the show so hopefully Ruben could move out!” Meanwhile Sunita shared: “For me, it was really important to represent our community and to highlight we’re a blended family.

“Between us we’ve got six adult kids and grandchildren. We wanted to break away from the stigma that Asian women should be a certain way.”

As for what they would spend the huge £250,000 cash prize on, Tony admitted he’d buy a box at Arsenal. Sunita meanwhile said: “I’d make sure the children and everybody else was ok! And maybe start my little catering business.”

The family have ‘got each other’s backs’ (Credit: ITV)

The Scouse Haus

Bringing Liverpool energy to the street are twin sisters Louise and Lyndsey, joined by Lyndsey’s girlfriend Rosie.

The trio say they were eager to break out of their everyday routines, with Lyndsey admitting they didn’t hesitate when the opportunity came along. Louise agreed, calling it a chance too unusual to pass up.

Rosie also said: “I felt like all of us were sitting ducks in the way that our lives were. We hated our jobs, so something that was going to pluck us out of our everyday life and put us in this simulation for however long – why not?”

Living together already, they believe their strength lies in their honesty and close bond — supporting each other, but also speaking up when needed.

Rosie said: “I think the way we’ve got each other’s backs. Not in a way where we’ll blindly egg each other on to do whatever we want to do, but in a way that we’re close enough to say, ‘I don’t think you should say or do that’. ”

Louise also added: “We’ve got an interesting dynamic as well with me and Lyndsey being twins and with Lyndsey and Rosie being a couple and me and Rosie being best mates as well.”

The family of five are taking part (Credit: ITV)

The Neighbourhood families: The Bradon family

This Essex-based family spans three generations, with mum Faye-Marie, her children Alicia, Lucas and Nathan, and Nathan’s son Zach all taking part.

Nathan explained the appeal was the chance to spend quality time together — something that doesn’t often happen due to work commitments. Alongside that, the financial reward was an obvious bonus.

They’re also entering with a clear strategy, confident that their mix of personalities and skills will give them an edge.

The family also have a strategy and game plan. Teaching assistant Nathan said: “I think what is going to benefit us is that there are quite a few of us. There are a varying degree of skill sets and we all get on very well! I think that will help us to build as a team and do well.”

The family will be competing on the show (Credit: ITV)

The Pescud family

From Cambridgeshire, Paul and Wendy are joined by their children Grace and Harrison.

Paul described the show as something completely different and exciting for the family, especially as none of them have experienced reality TV before.

They’ve already thought ahead to the prize money too. Grace dreams of travelling the world, while Paul and Wendy would love to invest in a campervan for European adventures. Harrison, meanwhile, is considering more practical plans like a house deposit — or even an engagement ring.

The pals met at uni (Credit: ITV)

The Neighbourhood families: The Uni Boys

Friends Hadi, Kevin, DJ and Fahad — who met at Nottingham Trent University — are bringing a youthful dynamic to the competition.

Fahad said he jumped at the opportunity but was careful to choose the right group, while Kevin described it as a chance he couldn’t ignore.

Their shared house dynamic and mix of personalities is something they see as a real strength, with each bringing different skills — and a competitive edge — to the table.

Dave is ‘doing the show for the older generation’ (Credit: ITV)

The Lozman-Sturrocks

Completing the line-up is the Darlington-based Lozman-Sturrock family, made up of Christine, husband Dave, her son Jordan and his wife Katie.

Dave, 67, says he’s taking part to represent the older generation, while Christine is keen to prove that age is no barrier to competition or fun.

Both are also proud to represent the North, hoping to show viewers their warmth and inclusivity. With little experience of reality TV, Dave admits the show will be something of an eye-opener — but the family plans to tackle it together.

The Neighbourhood starts at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on April 24, 2026

Read more: Graham Norton gives a tour of his new ‘street-sized popularity contest’ The Neighbourhood

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