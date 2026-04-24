The Neighbourhood twins Louise and Lyndsey Scott boast huge TikTok fame and a surprising Traitors connection

The Neighbourhood kicks off on ITV tonight and among the fresh faces moving in are twins Louise and Lyndsey Scott, who are already set to make a serious impression.

The sisters are settling into one of the village’s pretty cottages, alongside Lyndsey’s girlfriend Rosie.

Hosted by Graham Norton, The Neighbourhood has been described as a “popularity contest” between neighbours fighting to stay in the game.

The Neighbourhood’s Lyndsey and Louise Scott are big TikTok stars (Credit: TikTok/ @lyndseyandlouise)

The goal is simple, keep the locals on side or risk being voted out of the village entirely.

And if anyone looks well placed to handle that pressure, it is Louise and Lyndsey.

They are already hugely popular outside the show and have built a strong following on social media, with more than 100,000 fans combined.

They also count a Traitors star among their friends and are clearly no strangers to life in front of the cameras.

Here is everything to know about The Neighbourhood twins Louise and Lyndsey, who are in the Scouse Haus team.

The Neighbourhood’s twins Louise and Lyndsey Scott

Louise and Lyndsey, along with Rosie, will live in one of six houses in The Neighbourhood.

A £250,000 cash prize is on offer for the household that survives the longest without being voted out.

The twins already have a very personal reason for wanting to win. Their mum is living with lung disease and they want to make every day count for her.

Away from the show, the sisters have built a successful career as content creators. Under the name LyndseyandLouise, they have nearly 30,000 Instagram followers.

But it is TikTok where they really shine, with a huge 91,000 fans watching their content. Their bio describes them as “try gorgeous and very down to earth.”

In their videos, the twins can often be seen out and about in Liverpool, stopping members of the public for playful “truth or dare” style questions.

Lyndsey’s girlfriend and fellow The Neighbourhood star Rosie also appears in their videos, often joining in on the fun.

The pair have also worked with major brands, including Disney and Love Holidays, and they already have a management team behind them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RISE (@riserepresents)

The Neighbourhood twins’ modelling career and Traitors pal

Lyndsey and Louise have also stepped into modelling in recent years, adding another string to their bow.

In September 2024, Manchester agency RISE confirmed the twins had signed with them.

The agency shared striking new images and said: “RISE REPRESENTS @lyndseyandlouise. The twin duo bringing twice the energy to the scene.

“Models. Creators. Rule-breakers. These Liverpool-born sisters are fearless in front of and behind the lens.

“They’re redefining what it means to be authentic and bold. Welcome to the RISE family.”

Fans were quick to celebrate the news, calling them “iconic twinnies” and “the coolest girls ever”.

The sisters are also already brushing shoulders with reality TV names.

They are followed by The Traitors star Jessie Roux on Instagram, and they follow her back, with Jessie having been a standout favourite in the latest series of the hit show.

The Neighbourhood starts at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday April 24, 2026

Read more: The Neighbourhood’s Alicia Bradon reveals her ‘superpower’ as she takes a second shot at TV fame

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