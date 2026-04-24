The truth behind The Neighbourhood’s location as Graham Norton’s new ITV reality show gets underway

Graham Norton‘s brand new show The Neighbourhood lands on screens tonight and it is already turning heads as it is unlike any reality competition we have seen before.

But viewers are asking one big question, is the village real?

Six households move into six homes in a pretty English village, complete with a cafe and even a traditional pub.

The houses sit around a central town square, with cobbled streets and flowers adding colour at every turn.

The Neighbourhood on ITV is filmed in a picture perfect village (Credit: ITV)

There is even a river flowing through the setting, adding to its charm.

But where exactly was The Neighbourhood filmed, and is this idyllic village somewhere you can actually visit? Here is everything you need to know.

The Neighbourhood: Where is it filmed?

Graham opens the first episode by revealing the true location of The Neighbourhood. As he speaks, a milkman whistles while leaving pints of milk outside a pretty cottage.

He says: “In the heart of the Peak District lies a picture perfect village.”

Graham then walks through the square, greeting residents as life in the village unfolds around him. A cafe owner called Kim even asks him: “Have they arrived yet?”

A street sign reading KeepYourEnemies Close appears as a paper delivery girl cycles across the cobbled streets.

As Graham warns that “looks can be deceiving”, the contestants are seen playing football on a neatly kept village green.

The households also gather inside the pub, which features a dart board and pool table, while pastel coloured shutters dress the windows of the homes.

The Neighbourhood is set in Derbyshire in the Peak District, but while it looks completely real, it is not a public village open to visitors.

The huge set for The Neighbourhood is a former holiday village (Credit: ITV)

Is the location in The Neighbourhood real?

Sadly, fans cannot visit the village seen in The Neighbourhood as it is not a real location open to the public.

It was originally a former holiday village used by tourists, but it has now been completely transformed for television.

ED! can reveal the homes already existed and have been fully dressed and restyled by set designers. The result is one of the biggest reality TV set ups ever created.

In total, there are almost 200 cameras across the site, making it even larger than shows like Love Island and Big Brother.

Impressive, or what?!

‘It’s just gorgeous’

Host Graham Norton was stunned when he first arrived on set.

He said: “Arriving in Derbyshire and seeing the set, I’d seen pictures but I didn’t quite understand the scale of it.

“It really is like being on a movie set, except it’s 360 everywhere you look, it’s real.

The houses are real but they have bee dressed up by set designers (Credit: ITV)

“The art department did an extraordinary job of building up that town square where we do the removals, the pub, the cafe, the interiors of the houses. It really took my breath away!”

Graham adds: “It made it even more exciting. I thought this is serious, we are making a big show.

“Then add on top of that what Derbyshire does when the drone goes up and we see the Neighbourhood and the nature and the rest of it, it is so beautiful, those big driving shots. It is just gorgeous.”

And it is hard to disagree. It looks like the kind of place you would happily move to, just without the nearly 200 cameras watching your every move.

The Neighbourhood starts at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday April 24, 2026

Read more: Graham Norton gives a tour of his new ‘street-sized popularity contest’ The Neighbourhood

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