The Neighbourhood loses its first family as Graham Norton welcomes a new household to the ITV show

The Neighbourhood has already served up its first shock of the series, with one household shown the door on night one and a brand new family stepping straight into their place.

In a brutal twist from Graham Norton’s new street style reality game, one family was voted out almost as soon as they had arrived in the Peak District village setting.

They had barely unpacked before their time in The Neighbourhood was cut short.

Donna, Thai and Ken – aka the Campbell Grahams – are The Neighbourhood’s newest household (Credit: ITV)

Now, the dust has barely settled as a new family rolls in to take over the empty home.

The Neighbourhood: Who left tonight?

Six families originally moved into their cottages at the start of the series, ready for life in Graham Norton’s carefully watched village.

But things turned sour fast, with no time to get comfortable before the first elimination.

Before they knew it, some of the contestants were suspended on a giant washing line answering questions about each other!

Even simple village life moments like chatting in the pub or grabbing coffee became strategic as the households sized each other up.

Then came the vote. One by one, a family member from each household placed a FOR SALE sign outside the home they wanted gone.

The Kandolas and Samra family received the most votes. This means they are gone.

The Neighbourhood’s new family the Campbell Grahams

Stepping straight into the drama are the Campbell Grahams, the show’s newest household.

Donna, 43, works as a firefighter. Her daughter Thai, 20, is employed in hospitality and catering. Donna is married to Ken, 43. He is a youth mentor and sports coach.

The Neighbourhood’s Kandolas family are the first to leave (Credit: ITV)

Donna says her family is full of fun and humour. She adds that they are simply planning to be themselves in the game.

Ken is confident their easy going attitude could work in their favour.

He said: “We’re good at different things. I’m good at socialising, I try to talk to everyone that I see.

“I’m non judgemental, I don’t care who you are, what you do, I can just be friends with you, something like that could probably help in a situation like this. Thai is similar as well.”

The family are also eyeing up the £250,000 prize and already have big plans if they win.

They want to move to Thailand, while Ken dreams of opening an English chip shop there.

Thai was less convinced, joking: “Oh my God, no one is going there, I’ll tell you that for free. It’s going to have one star on the food rating.”

Awkward family business already then.

Read more: The Neighbourhood: Meet the six families taking part in Graham Norton’s brand new ITV game show

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page