Simon Cowell on shock blood rinsing procedure that’s caused him to ‘age backwards’

Simon Cowell has revealed a shocking health procedure that has caused him to “age backwards”.

The star, who is on Britain’s Got Talent tonight (Saturday, April 25), opened up about the procedure in an interview last year.

Simon has revealed a blood-rinsing procedure he undergoes (Credit: Cover Images)

Simon Cowell on age-defying health procedure

Speaking to The Rolling Stones magazine last November, Simon, 66, opened up about a blood-rinsing procedure that has helped him age backwards.

When asked about how he wants to be remembered, Simon said: “You are referring to my age! I go to this wellness clinic where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it, they put it back into your body. I’ve actually aged backwards by eating better, more exercise, less stress.”

The procedure, which can take between 2-5 hours, sees blood taken from one arm, filtered through a machine, and put back into the other arm.

During the filtering, pathogenic components, proteins, cholesterol, toxins, and environmental particles are removed. As well as being used as an anti-ageing method, it helps with blood flow, and reduces inflammation. However, some side effects can include low blood pressure.

Simon has revealed his plans to live forever (Credit: Cover Images)

Simon on living forever

The music mogul was then asked whether he wants to live forever.

“I actually was gonna freeze myself once because I thought why not? But then I found out you basically come back in 2,000 years as a floating head,” he said.

“I’d like to be remembered as somebody who’s always worked hard. I do believe that I’ve been nice to everyone I’ve met. I’ve met a lot of people who are nice on camera [but] are absolute monsters off camera. I am the same person on and off camera.”

Simon spoke about his procedures (Credit: Cover Images)

Simon Cowell on his procedures

Speaking back in December, Simon opened up about some of the procedures he’s undergone and his regrets.

“I have heard certain things about how I’ve had a facelift. I haven’t. I’ve had Botox. I’ve had lasers and this and that. I look at myself sometimes and go: ‘Oh God, I look [bleep]. Sometimes I think I look okay. I’m more about is it real? I guess that authenticity was my main thing,” he told the Daily Mail.

In another interview, this time with The Sun, he revealed he’s had “thousands” of units of Botox over the years.

“One day I saw a picture of myself and thought, oh God, I look like a real weirdo. So I had everything dissolved,” he said.

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Britain’s Got Talent airs tonight (Saturday, April 25) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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