Sad reason behind Simon Cowell’s changing look as star reveals truth about his cosmetic procedures

Simon Cowell’s looks have been under intense scrutiny in recent years – none more so than from the man himself, it seems.

In his most honest and open admission yet, 66-year-old Simon has divulged all on his love of cosmetic procedures, revealed what he’s really had done, and shared why he’s making some big changes…

Simon’s looks have changed over the years as he’s transformed his health (Credit: Splash News)

Has Simon Cowell had Botox and filler?

In a recent interview with the Mail, Simon confirmed he has had work done — but denies ever having a facelift.

“I have heard certain things about how I’ve had a facelift. I haven’t. I’ve had Botox. I’ve had lasers and this and that. I look at myself sometimes and go: ‘Oh God, I look [bleep]. Sometimes I think I look okay. I’m more about is it real? I guess that authenticity was my main thing.”

He added in an interview with The Sun that he has had “thousands” of units of Botox over the years – but later admitted that he’s had his filler removed. “One day I saw a picture of myself and thought, oh God, I look like a real weirdo. So I had everything dissolved.”

Another factor in this decision was his son Eric, who he says went into “hysterics” over his filler use. “Enough was enough,” he said in a 2022 interview with The Sun. “There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.” Simon has previously admitted looking at pictures and not liking his “puffy” appearance.

Simon hasn’t had a gastric band — but he does have a metal ring in his stomach (Credit: Splash News)

Simon on his more unusual treatments

Back in 2018, Simon admitted to having a £2,000 thread lift, which is a non-surgical procedure that involves sewing a thread into your face and then pulling it to tighten the skin.

“There’s lots of things you can do now. You don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox,” he told the The Sun at the time. “It hurts like hell, but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the [bleep].”

He also told The Sun that he has had a LINX band put in. Used for chronic acid reflux, a LINX band is a band with titanium beads and magnetic cores, according to the NHS. The band, which is placed just above the stomach, separates when you eat to allow food in, but the magnetic force holds the band together to prevent stomach acid from travelling up the oesophagus.

Most recently, however, Simon has hit headlines after sharing that he had a blood filtering treatment. “I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it and then they put it back into your body,” he told The Sun.

The X Factor boss is into his fitness these days and does intermittent fasting (Credit: Splash News)

What does Simon Cowell eat in a day?

Simon, who has lost three stone, also revealed that he now eats less than 1,000 calories a day. He said that he previously had “the diet of a schoolboy”, with a dietician noting that it was the “worst diet he had ever seen”. As a result, Simon shared that he has cut out sugar, dairy, red meat and gluten.

He revealed that for breakfast, he has a “green, protein smoothie with some fruits, a lot of blueberries, porridge and tea”. Lunch is “half a hot cross bun”. He then eats dinner at around 4.30pm, fasting till he wakes up at 9.30am the next day.

In his new Netflix documentary, The Next Act, Simon announces that he’s going to have half a crumpet for lunch, prepared by his chef. Looking at parter Lauren’s plate of salad, he said: “This is how differently we eat.”

As he buttered his crumpet, he added: “I have to eat half of this now and the other half for dinner.” “I’m so sorry,” Laura sighs in response. “I’m so sad for you.”

Simon had a metal rod put in his back (Credit: Splash News)

Simon’s sad reason for his health kick

In 2020, Simon got very close to being paralysed after falling from his electric bike at home. He broke his back in three places. Speaking to Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast, he admitted that he “could have died”, while his surgeon feared that he’d never walk again.

The incident led to Simon having a number of medical procedures. One included putting a metal rod up his back. “He showed me the X-ray and he said: ‘Look, I’m not going to lie, Simon, I don’t know if I can fix this, which means you probably won’t walk and secondly, the operation could take 11 hours,'” he said.

“They said the obvious – it could go wrong – and all I could think about was my family and everything. In that moment you kind of realise the most important thing is your health and don’t do stupid things.”

He described the recovery process as a “wake-up call”.

“It kind of happened for a reason because I thought I was fit but then when I had to do all the physio after, just walking, they make you walk very quickly, I pretty much couldn’t move and then I started to walk a lot and thought, oh God, I was in a really bad place,” he added.

As revealed in his documentary, Simon now follows a strict exercise regime as well as his diet, with reports that he does up to 600 push-ups per day.

“Honestly, if I could rewind, I would have gone through the whole thing again,” he concluded. “Just because I feel better now. Yeah, even though it hurt like hell at the time.”

