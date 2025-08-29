Simon Cowell shares rare snap of son Eric as fans gush: ‘He’s your twin’

Simon Cowell has given fans a glimpse at his 11-year-old son Eric in a rare photo. And everyone can’t believe how alike the pair are!

Simon is currently filming for the new season of America’ Got Talent. And as the show heads into its quarter-finals, he has given fans a look at the backstage fun.

Over the years, Simon has kept Eric away from the limelight, and only on rare occasions shows him off. And sometimes, Eric would make a very brief cameo on Britain’s Got Talent. But fans have been left shocked at how much the father-son-duo actually look alike.

Fans are shocked at the similarities (Credit: YouTube)

Simon Cowell shares rare picture of son Eric

The 65-year-old TV judge seemed to be in positive spirits as he took to Instagram to share a photo of him alongside his son and their pet chihuahua, Daisy.

He posted a three-photo carousel on Instagram, but it was the main first image of him and Eric that had fans gushing.

In another photo, Simon is sitting on a director’s chair backstage, while he speaks to a camera. He captioned the post: “Everyone is happy”.

Simon Cowell has tried to give his son as much of a normal lifestyle as possible. But he has even admitted that he is concerned about the day Eric gets a mobile phone.

He told Jeff Brazier earlier this year on This Morning: “I’m very worried about how much kids can see at a certain age. I just would be petrified of him having access to anything. That would really worry me

“We’re getting to a point where the word ‘phone’ comes up. I’m very worried.”

Eric has made few appearances with Simon (Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images)

Fans gush over the duo

But despite his fears, Simon is able to control how much of Eric the public get to see. And since it’s been a while, many fans were shocked at how grown up Eric appears – and that they look so alike.

Taking to the comments of the post, one fan wrote: “How beautiful. Eric is the copy of your face. You guys are so cute!”

Another penned: “OMG he is your mini me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

“He looks so much like you!” a third commented.

Others couldn’t quite believe that it was actually Eric in the photograph.

One wrote: “That couldn’t be Eric! I feel so old now.”

“Oh my goodness I remember when he was born. I can’t believe how big he is now. Handsome like his dad!” another added.

Simon’s fellow BGT judge and friend Amanda Holden even gave the post a like.

