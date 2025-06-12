Simon Cowell shares concerns for 11-year-old son Eric as he admits ‘I’m very worried’

Music mogul Simon Cowell has revealed the most challenging aspect of parenting, as he opened up about his concerns for 11-year-old son Eric.

Simon’s son, who is named after the star’s late father, is growing up fast. So fast, in fact, that he’s started to ask his parents – Simon and fiancée Lauren Silverman – for a mobile phone.

Simon shared the news in an interview with Jeff Brazier on This Morning today (June 12), ahead of Father’s Day this weekend.

Simon Cowell revealed that son Eric has started to ask for a mobile phone (Credit: ITV)

Proud dad Simon Cowell on ‘worries’ for son Eric

Discussing the most challenging aspect of fatherhood over the past 11 years, Simon explained: “We’re getting to a point where the word phone comes up. Oh god, here we go,” he said, before revealing his worried.

“I’m very worried Jeff about how much kids can see at a certain age. I grew up learning things at the right time, the right age, etcetera etcetera. I just would be petrified of him having access to anything, that would really worry me,” he added.

Simon then shared his concerns about Eric’s schooling. “I think schools put too much pressure on kids. You’re getting up at seven in the morning, you’re coming home say at five, six in the afternoon, evening and then you’ve got to do two hours of homework. It’s like, they’re 10, 11, 12 years old. It’s too much. I would say to any teacher watching, ban homework, you’ll have happier kids and they’ll do better.”

Simon shares Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s the best thing’

On the subject of happiness, doting dad Simon also shared that Eric has made him “happier than anything that’s ever happened in his life”.

Looking to the future, Jeff asked Simon: “Let’s imagine Eric is speaking to his friends in a coffee shop and he’s 25 years old and he’s talking about his childhood. What do you want him to turn around and say about you?”

It’s made me happier than anything that’s ever happened in my life.

Simon replied: “It was fun, definitely fun. I’m reliving my childhood with him. All the things I liked doing as a kid, I’m just doing it all over again. I watch the same movies, we were watching Cars the other night, I get to watch Back to the Future again and love it again.

“It’s made me happier than anything that’s ever happened in my life. It’s the best thing,” he then concluded.

