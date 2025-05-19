X Factor legend Big Tony has suddenly died at age 64 after working as the bodyguard for Simon Cowell.

Big Tony, whose real name is Tony Adkins, worked with Simon for eight years. A family member has confirmed that he died on Easter Sunday (April 20). At the time, he was attending a rugby tour.

Simon’s bodyguard died on Easter Sunday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Simon Cowell bodyguard Big Tony announced dead

Outside of working with Simon for many years during his X Factor days, Tony was also cast as a giant in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two in 2011.

“It is with great sadness my family would like to announce that my Cousin Big Tony, Simon Cowell’s ex bodyguard, passed away on Easter Sunday while on a Rugby Tour,” an emotional statement shared by his cousin on Facebook read.

“He was a loveable Rogue and will be missed very much, RIP Big T.”

‘His loss is hard to bear’

Hammersmith and Fulham RFC also shared a moving tribute on their Facebook page.

“Tony was a Hammers’ man in every sense of the word, joining the club some 40 years ago alongside Henry Compton School contemporaries and fellow Hammers legends Ray Bateman, Dick Wayman, Pascal Peters, Dave Clark, and teachers Martin Williams, Ed Naylor, Doug Bone, and John Mathewman. A tight head prop by trade, Tony could be still found pulling on the boots well into the 2000s, and even featured in the club’s 25th anniversary game,” they wrote.

“Tony was, at heart, a touring Hammer, and he liked nothing more than taking the Hammers brand of Rugby beyond the boundaries of London. He represented the club all over Britain and Europe, starting with his first tour in Brixham and going on to earn touring badges from places as far afield as Barcelona, Prague and Amsterdam. While his loss is hard to bear, it brings some comfort to those that knew him that he passed while doing what he loved – touring with the boys.”

The club declared Tony as “more than a Rugby player”, stating he “found a niche later in life under the bright lights” as Simon’s long-time bodyguard.

“His friendliness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family.”

Photos of Tony with friends over the years were attached to their post.

Tributes poured in for Tony (Credit: Facebook)

‘Absolutely gutted’

Following the news, tributes poured in for Tony.

“Absolutely gutted when I read this post this morning. Tony was one of the most nicest guys I have had the great fortune to call a friend and will be sadly missed. God Bless mucker. R.I.P. x,” one user wrote.

“RIP condolences to all,” another person shared.

“RIP Tony. Condolences to the family,” a third remarked.

“We’ll miss you Tony,” a fourth said.

“RIP Tony. A great Hammer. An even better bloke,” a fifth shared.

