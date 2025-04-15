X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34 as tributes pour in: ‘Undoubtedly a great soul’

The death of former X Factor contestant Danny Dearden has been announced. He was aged 34.

The singer appeared on the ITV reality show in 2014. He was mentored by Spice Girl Mel B and made it all the way to the Judges’ Houses stage. However, his time was cut short as he just missed out on the live shows.

For his audition, he sang Brownstone’s If You Love Me. Mel was an immediate fan, expressing: “That was a killer song, killer vocals and a slam-dunk of a performance!”

During his series, Ben Haenow won with Fleur East as runner-up.

Following his audition, Danny reached Judges’ Houses (Credit: Splashnews.com)

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies

Today (April 15), Danny’s manager Denise Beighton announced the sad news of his death via an Instagram post.

“Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you’re gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy,” she wrote, adding several heartbroken emoji.

In a carousel post, Denise shared numerous photos of Danny from throughout the years. Following his time on X Factor, he pursued a music career and racked up millions of streams on Spotify.

The reason for Danny’s death has not been confirmed. On his personal Instagram account, he had not posted since December last year.

Tributes pour in

Following the sad news, tributes have continued to pour in under Denise’s post.

While the reason for Danny’s death hasn’t been announced, tributes have continued to pour in (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“So sorry to see this awful news. Sending lots of love,” one user wrote.

“Ah that’s really sad to hear 🙁 he was a really nice lad. Sorry Denise x,” another person shared.

“Very sad to hear this, we had a session once with Danny, he was undoubtedly a great soul to have met. Sending love to family and friends,” producers H Two O added.

“So gutted Denise he was so so lovely xx,” former X Factor contestant Laura White expressed.

“OMG!!!!! What?! I’m so sorry to hear this!!” fellow singer Kelli-Leigh added.

