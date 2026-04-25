The Neighbourhood launch show bombs as Graham Norton’s ‘awful’ new series flooded with immediate complaints

ITV rolled out brand new reality show The Neighbourhood last night, with Graham Norton at the helm and a prime slot alongside the I’m A Celebrity final.

But despite the big billing, early reaction suggests the series hasn’t quite landed with viewers.

The households moved in (Credit: ITV)

The Neighbourhood launches on ITV

The Neighbourhood made its debut on ITV on Friday night, introducing audiences to a group of households all moving into the same street. While it might sound friendly on the surface, there’s a competitive twist at its core.

Six households are battling it out for a £250,000 prize, with the aim of staying in the game while outsmarting those living around them.

During the opening episode, viewers met The Campbell Grahams, the Pescuds, the Lozman-Sturrocks, the Uni Boys, the Scouse Haus, the Kandolas, and the Bradons as they settled into their new surroundings.

Drama arrived quickly too, with one household already facing the chop by the end of the episode.

However, in a move that left some viewers frustrated, the identity of the household being sent home, or ‘removed’, won’t be revealed until tonight’s follow-up episode on Saturday, April 25.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam ‘naff’ The Neighbourhood

It didn’t take long for reactions to start pouring in online, and many weren’t exactly glowing.

Taking to Twitter, some viewers didn’t hold back, with one writing: “This is awful and I have no clue what’s going on – don’t think I’ll be tuning in after tonight.”

Another said: “I’m certainly sure I won’t be watching this pile of [bleep] anymore.”

A third added: “This is a bit naff,” alongside a gif of someone turning off their TV.

Others were equally unimpressed, with one viewer commenting: “Not wasting any more time on this pointless rubbish. I’m out.”

Graham’s new show hasn’t gone down well (Credit: ITV)

The Neighbourhood panned

The decision to end the first episode on a cliffhanger also proved a sticking point, with several viewers questioning whether the show had earned that level of suspense. “Of course there’s a bloody cliffhanger!” one viewer wrote. Another said: “Omg dragging it out over two shows. That was not interesting enough to end on a cliffhanger…” A third added: “Well I honestly can’t be [bleeped] to know who got sent home and won’t be tuning in next time. Absolutely bored stiff. And I bet I wasn’t the only one looking at the clock and thinking when’s it over. An absolute turkey.” “I somehow don’t think the cliffhanger is going to mean the country clears its diaries to watch #TheNeighbourhood tomorrow,” another joked. Still, not everyone was put off by the opener. Some viewers did find it entertaining, with one writing: “#theneighbourhood quite enjoyed it.” Another added: “I actually enjoyed that first episode of #TheNeighbourhood. However I do want to see more of the families just hanging out, going to the pub etc. I want drama, I don’t want it to be all about game playing all the way through.” With another episode due to air tonight, it remains to be seen whether The Neighbourhood can win over those left unconvinced by its debut.

Read more: The Neighbourhood loses its first family as Graham Norton welcomes a new household to the ITV show

The Neighbourhood continues tonight (Saturday, April 25) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.