Grant’s back but fans want more returns as Nigel says goodbye

Grant’s back to say goodbye to his best friend Nigel next week.

Nigel will peacefully pass away in heartbreaking scenes, but the fans think someone else should be there when he does – his stepdaughter Clare.

While we don’t know yet if Nigel’s other bestie Phil Mitchell will be with him when he dies, we’re positive devoted wife Julie will be by his side.

But what about Clare?

She returned a few weeks ago to spend time with Nigel, but she was shocked by how much he had deteriorated and upset when he called Lexi, Clare.

Grant’s back but should Clare return, too? (Credit: BBC)

Fans want Clare to return

The fans, though, think she should come back once more.

They shared their thoughts and most viewers agreed it would be good for the daughter to get to say goodbye.

And some people pointed out that when she came back recently, everything was chaotic with Nigel in hospital, and Clare struggling to deal with her stepdad’s illness.

Clare found it hard last time (Credit: BBC)

A sad goodbye

“She needs to be able to say goodbye to Nigel,” said one saddened fan. “During her first visit there was too much going on to be able to do that.”

Others agreed.

“I would like Clare to say goodbye to Nigel,” another fan said. While one more viewer added: “Clare needs to say goodbye to her dad.”

Tensions were high between Clare and Julie during her last visit, with Clare having behaved badly in the past.

And some fans were keen to see a resolution there, too.

“I hope she has some good scenes with Phil, Julie, and Grant for closure,” one viewer begged.

Clare needs closure (Credit: BBC)

Clare will return

We were also keen to know if Clare would return, so we did a bit of digging.

And we found out that though Clare does not make it back to Walford in time for a sad goodbye with her stepdad, Nigel, she is going to return.

In fact, we’ve had it confirmed she’ll be coming back for Nigel’s funeral.

It’s going to be a sad one!

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns