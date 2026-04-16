EastEnders follow-up: As Nigel’s health declines the end is just around the corner next week

EastEnders fans were left stunned today when young Louie Beale was unmasked as Vicki’s blackmailer, all during an emotional visit to see Nigel.

The dramatic reveal unfolded as Ian and Kathy headed to the care home with Louie in tow. While the adults caught up with Julie, Louie kept his eyes firmly fixed on his phone. But it wasn’t long before Ian clocked that something wasn’t quite right.

When a message notification came through, Louie’s sudden change in behaviour set alarm bells ringing. Ian quickly demanded to see what was going on and was left reeling when he discovered Louie had been sending the threatening messages to Vicki.

Nigel was sleeping when his visitors came to see him in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nigel left friends and family worried

As Kathy and Ian dealt with Louie back in Walford, poor Nigel was oblivious to the drama unfolding around him. With his pneumonia worsening, Julie explained that Nigel spends a lot of time asleep now.

With Nigel’s health deteriorating fast, Julie has been spending every waking hour by her husband’s bedside. However, it was revealed today that Phil still hasn’t been to see his best friend since he went into the home.

When Sam went to visit Nigel, Julie said she should be out celebrating getting the all-clear for cancer. Sam pointed out that she wouldn’t miss seeing Nigel for the world, and Julie commented that if only it were the same for her brother.

Sam could only apologise for Phil’s lack of visits… but as Nigel’s health takes another turn next week, it looks like Phil might have to visit soon, before it is too late.

Ian and Kathy were shocked to learn Louie was the blackmailer while visiting Nigel (Credit: BBC)

More heartache for Nigel’s loved ones next week

Looking ahead to next week, the situation only becomes more emotional as Nigel’s loved ones prepare for the worst. Lexi is left devastated when she visits and sees just how ill he has become. But Phil still refuses to go.

Even after Sam updates him on Nigel’s worsening pneumonia, Phil remains unmoved. But as the week goes on, Mark decides enough is enough and takes matters into his own hands.

He suggests reaching out to Grant. But Sam is quick to shut the idea down, insisting he has ignored all her previous calls.

With Nigel’s time seemingly limited, Sam reflects on the once-close bond she shared with her brothers. Determined to bring the family back together, Mark secretly contacts Grant anyway, leaving him a voicemail urging him to return to Walford.

With that call made, Grant’s return feels closer than ever. The question now is whether he will arrive in time to see Nigel before it is too late.

Spoilers for next week: Mark calls Grant, Ravi causes an accident and Nigel’s health spirals