Emmerdale will not air at 8pm tonight – here’s why and when it is back

Emmerdale is a staple of the week night ITV schedule, but tonight (Thursday February 5) it is not airing for the second time this week. It also hasn’t been released on ITVX, so when is it back?

The soap schedule can be messed around. It’s usually due to sport or one-off shows. And even now we’ve got the ‘soap power hour’, Emmerdale and Coronation Street are still not immune to changes. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered here so you know when you can watch Emmerdale this week.

Graham and Joe make their presence known in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale was not on on Tuesday February 3 due to the EFL Cup. Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0. Then last night – Wednesday February 4 – Emmerdale returned and aired in its usual 8pm slot.

However tonight, the soap is once again off air. Coronation Street, which usually follows at 8.30pm is also off air. As there are no episodes tonight, the early release of both Corrie and Emmerdale which are usually on ITVX at 7am every day are also not there.

This time it’s because of rugby. It’s the opening match of the Six Nations and France will take on Ireland. The match begins at 8.15pm with the build-up taking place on ITV from 7.20pm.

DS Walsh presses Bear (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Emmerdale on Friday?

Last night’s episode was another of the soap’s standalone special episodes. Cain Dingle received his cancer diagnosis. Heading to the hospital alone he was told he had aggressive, yet localised prostate cancer. He needs a radical prostatectomy and the side effects sent him sprialling.

After finally confiding in Sarah, on Friday he knows he has to tell Moira. But when he gets to the prison, he finds she has a black eye. Will worried Cain reveal the truth to his wife?

Elsewhere, DS Walsh questions Bear again. He admits he dug Anya’s grave. But when he is questioned over the blanket she was wrapped in, he becomes distressed and confused. Fearful he’ll confess to Ray’s murder, Paddy steps in and stops the interview. Is Bear close to cracking?

Also, there’s shock at Home Farm when Gabby and Lydia spy Graham in the kitchen. Joe and Graham realise they have to go public to stop the rumours and head to the Woolpack. But the reception is far from welcoming…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV.

