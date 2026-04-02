Coronation Street will not air at 8.30pm tonight in fresh schedule change

Coronation Street is back where it belongs tonight (Thursday, April 2), much to the relief of fans who’ve had to keep up with yet another round of ITV schedule shake-ups.

With football, rugby and one-off specials regularly taking over the schedules lately, it’s been a bit of a juggling act for viewers trying to keep track. But if you’ve been wondering when you can next head back to the cobbles, here’s everything you need to know.

Megan accuses Maggie of assault (Credit: ITV)

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What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street returns to ITV screens tonight (Thursday, April 2), airing at a slightly different time to its current weekday slot.

ITV’s new ‘soap power hour’ format usually sees the soap air Mon-Fri between 8.30pm-9pm. However, tonight, Corrie will air at 8pm-8.30pm, followed by Vera.

For those who can’t wait until the evening, episodes are also available to stream on ITVX from 7am each day, and can be found on YouTube too for eager viewers keen to get ahead.

George is worried about Todd (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

There’s no shortage of drama in tonight’s episode.

Megan drops a major bombshell after reporting Maggie to the police, setting off a chain reaction. Lisa wastes no time sharing the news at the pub, but Maggie is adamant she’s done nothing wrong and storms off determined to clear her name.

Elsewhere, Todd’s questionable ‘gift bag’ explanation doesn’t quite add up, leaving Theo suspicious. The big question is whether Theo will see through it or let it slide.

At the same time, tensions rise over Belfast plans, Daniel struggles with heartbreak, and Bethany keeps up appearances while secretly digging into Jodie’s life. It’s shaping up to be a classic mix of secrets, suspicion and plenty of chaos.

Soap power hour in 2026

The way fans watch Corrie has been evolving for a while now.

Back in October 2024, ITV began releasing daily episodes on ITVX from 7am, giving viewers the option to watch ahead of the TV broadcast.

The move proved popular, with figures for the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX hit a record-breaking billion streams in a single quarter for the first time. Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have pulled in 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with overall soap viewing up 35 percent compared to early 2024.

And there’s more change to come. From the second week of January 2026, ITV introduced its ‘soap power hour’ schedule.

Under the new format, Coronation Street now airs every weekday instead of just three times a week, with each episode running for half an hour between 8.30pm and 9pm. Episodes continue to land on ITVX at 7am daily, giving fans the choice of when to tune in.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV. What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts.