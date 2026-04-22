As Todd plans a trip to Thailand, here’s all we know about a potential Coronation Street exit

Things are getting increasingly tense on Coronation Street as Todd Grimshaw sets his sights on a dramatic getaway – with Thailand firmly on his mind as he tries to put distance between himself and Theo.

Despite police warnings for Theo to stay away, Todd is still feeling anything but safe.

In fact, he’s so shaken that he’s planning to leave Weatherfield behind for a while, heading off to visit mum Eileen and brother Jason. But, could this trip turn into a permanent exit?

Todd is planning a trip away (Credit: ITV)

Todd makes plans to flee Weatherfield

Viewers will have seen Todd recently take a short break in the countryside with Sarah, hoping a change of scenery would give him some breathing space from Theo.

However, his absence only made things worse for others. While Todd was away, Theo turned his attention to Summer Spellman, trapping her in the shop and leaving her with no way out. In chilling scenes, he recounted Billy’s final moments, revealing he’d ignored his pleas for help and left him to die.

Theo didn’t stop there either. He made it clear that Todd ‘belongs’ to him, issuing a terrifying warning to Summer that she could end up ‘buried’ just like Billy if she got involved.

Now back on the cobbles, Todd is more desperate than ever to escape – and this time, he’s going much further. With a trip to Thailand arranged, he’s hoping time away with Eileen and Jason will offer some much-needed safety.

Kit has tried to reassure Todd that he’ll keep Theo at bay, and as Wednesday night’s episode (April 22) showed, Todd went to bed hopeful he might finally get away. But in a sinister twist, Theo was seen watching him through the bedroom window.

Danger looms as Todd prepares to leave

Upcoming scenes suggest Todd’s plans won’t go smoothly. As he gets ready to head off to the airport, tensions boil over, with George forced to step in during a heated confrontation between Todd and Theo at the flat.

And it doesn’t end there. Realising he’s forgotten his phone, Todd heads back – potentially putting himself right back in harm’s way. Will Theo catch him alone?

Will Todd manage to escape? (Credit: ITV)

Here’s whether Todd could be heading for a Coronation Street exit

At this stage, Todd’s fate is being kept tightly under wraps, especially with ‘murder week’ set to dominate next week’s episodes. His storyline with Theo is front and centre, alongside drama involving Carl, Megan, Maggie and Jodie.

As for whether this signals a long-term exit, there’s no confirmation that actor Gareth Pierce is leaving the soap. There’s also no news of other projects on his slate right now.

All signs point to this being a temporary departure if Todd does make it to Thailand. But as Coronation Street fans know all too well, anything can happen – and shocks are never far away on the cobbles.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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