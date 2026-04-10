Coronation Street follow-up: As Carl urges her to dig deeper, Summer uncovers the truth about Billy’s death next week

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, April 10), Carl Webster leaves Summer Spellman with plenty to think about after dropping a huge hint regarding Theo and the circumstances surrounding Billy Mayhew’s death.

Summer presses Carl for answers after questioning him about Billy’s tragic death, which she has come to believe was caused by drunk driving. But instead of giving her the clarity she is looking for, Carl throws her off completely, telling her to ‘look closer to home.’ And as spoilers now reveal, she certainly does exactly that.

A seed was planted (Credit: ITV)

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Carl Webster steers Summer Spellman in a new direction in Coronation Street

Earlier this week, Summer was determined to uncover the truth about Billy’s death. She confronted Debbie, convinced Carl had been behind the crash and that Debbie was protecting him. As it turns out, she was right.

With Debbie still refusing to come clean, Summer took matters into her own hands tonight. She went straight to Carl, demanding answers.

But rather than admit he was the one behind the wheel during the Corriedale crash, Carl instead left her with a cryptic warning, telling her to ‘look closer to home.’

Viewers will remember that Carl previously overheard Theo confess to leaving Billy to die while alone with his coffin some time ago.

Since then, he has kept what he knows to himself. He’s held onto the secret until the moment felt right. Now, it seems he has chosen to let things unfold.

Summer tries to get Todd to open his eyes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers show Summer Spellman closing in on the truth about Theo

Looking ahead to next week, Coronation Street spoilers reveal Summer begins to piece everything together and voices her growing suspicions about Theo to Todd.

Things take an even more dramatic turn when Summer confronts Theo about Billy’s final moments, only to be stunned by the news that he and Todd are planning to move to Belfast. The revelation leaves her shaken. Later, while having drinks with Todd, she doesn’t hold back and makes a chilling accusation that leaves him speechless, telling him she believes Theo was responsible for Billy’s death. How Todd reacts remains to be seen.

As tensions rise, Sarah fills George in on what is happening, and the trio, including Summer, rush to stop Todd. But Theo steps in first. He meets them at the door and spins a lie that he and Todd have already left.

Inside, Todd goes along with the story and even manages to convince Sarah that everything Theo has said is true.

However, once Theo steps away, Todd makes a desperate attempt to get free while finishing his packing. Whether he manages to escape in time is unclear. And when Sarah later hears the buzzer at the door, who could be standing outside waiting to be let in?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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