Coronation Street follow-up: As Sarah makes desperate bid to protect him, spoilers confirm Todd’s breakthrough as he reports Theo’s abuse

Coronation Street fans are in for a tense watch tonight (Thursday, April 9), as Sarah Platt makes a risky move to try and help Todd Grimshaw escape from his controlling partner Theo Silverton.

She seizes her moment the second Theo steps out, slipping into the flat for a quick chat over a cuppa. But the plan quickly unravels when Theo returns unexpectedly – and it’s clear Todd could be facing serious consequences.

Sarah tried to get Todd to confide in her (Credit: ITV)

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Sarah encouraged Todd to open up to her in Coronation Street

Over in Weatherfield, Sarah lurked behind the Street’s postbox, keeping a close eye on the flat Todd shares with Theo.

With Todd ignoring George’s messages about selling the business, Sarah feared the worst – suspecting Theo was keeping tabs on his phone.

When Theo finally left, Sarah wasted no time asking Todd for a word. Thinking fast, Todd shielded the CCTV camera with his body and quietly signalled for her to come inside.

But despite the opportunity, Todd couldn’t bring himself to confide in her about the abuse he’s been suffering. Instead, their brief catch-up was cut short when he heard Theo on his way back, urgently telling Sarah to hide in the bedroom.

It was the small details that gave the game away. Two cups of tea were enough to raise Theo’s suspicions, and it didn’t take long for him to realise Sarah had been there all along.

After she left, Theo chillingly told Todd he wouldn’t be punishing him – not yet. His promise to do ‘nothing’ offered little comfort, with the ominous ‘for now’ hanging in the air.

Todd finally opens up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm major breakthrough for Todd as he reports Theo abuse

Looking ahead to next week, things take an even darker turn as spoilers reveal Todd suffers a brutal physical attack, leaving him battered and bloodied.

However, there is finally a glimmer of hope. Todd reaches breaking point and reports Theo to the police, exposing months of abuse.

At the same time, Summer’s suspicions spiral. She confronts Theo over Billy’s final moments, only to be stunned when she learns he and Todd are planning to move to Belfast. Later, she levels a shocking accusation at Todd – convinced Theo is responsible for Billy’s death.

As concern mounts, Sarah fills George in and they race alongside Summer to find Todd. Theo tries to throw them off, insisting the pair have already left Weatherfield, and Todd goes along with the lie. But when Theo’s guard drops, Todd seizes a desperate chance to escape.

The truth soon comes out when Todd reports Theo for assault, finally opening up about the ordeal he’s endured. With his violent behaviour exposed, Theo makes a run for it.

Meanwhile, Sarah puts herself on the line to retrieve vital evidence from Theo’s van. And as Todd begins to process everything, breaking down at home, it’s clear the road ahead won’t be easy – even with his loved ones rallying around him.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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