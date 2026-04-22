Major villain to return to Emmerdale and break Kammy and Belle up, believe fans

Belle Dingle and Kammy Hadiq might finally be back on track in Emmerdale, but fans are already bracing themselves for heartbreak. While viewers are loving their rekindled romance, many are convinced trouble is just around the corner.

And the name on everyone’s lips? Tom King.

Love is in the air again (Credit: ITV)

Belle and Kammy give romance another shot in Emmerdale

Fans were thrilled when Belle and Kammy first got together last year, but things fizzled out almost as quickly as they began. After just one night together, the pair decided they were better off as friends, convinced the spark simply was not there.

But it seems that spark never really went away.

Last week it became clear Kammy still had strong feelings, and with a little help from Lewis and Vinny, the pair found their way back to each other.

Their first proper date this time around went down well, although Kammy had a wobble when it came to facing the wider Dingle clan. Still, he pulled it off in style, even joining Belle for a Sonny and Cher duet at the karaoke.

Viewers have been quick to share their support.

“This side of Belle is great, Kammy is just what she needed,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Both nice characters I just hope Emmerdale doesn’t ruin them as a couple. Need a nice happy couple for a change.”

Tom was abusive (Credit: ITV)

Could Tom King be heading back?

Despite the feel-good scenes, some fans are convinced the soap is setting things up for a major shake-up.

Tom King, Belle’s abusive ex-husband, was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2024 after months of controlling and violent behaviour. He monitored Belle with hidden cameras before she finally broke free and testified against him in court.

Now, viewers have been doing the maths and think the timing could line up for an early release.

With around 18 months served, there is speculation he could be freed on good behaviour, something that would instantly throw Belle’s new happiness into jeopardy.

Tom left Belle utterly terrified (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict drama ahead

Many viewers think it is exactly the kind of twist Emmerdale would pull.

“I wonder… Belle is happy now, if the script writers will bring back Tom King released on good behaviour to cause trouble,” one fan suggested.

“Probably due for release,” another agreed. “Wouldn’t be surprised if the writers put a spanner in the works. Hopefully not, it would be nice if we could have a bit of a good feel factor for once, Belle deserves a bit of a happy storyline.”

A third added: “[Tom would] put a cat among the pigeons.”

For now, Belle and Kammy are enjoying their second chance. But if fans are right, it could all be about to unravel in dramatic fashion.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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