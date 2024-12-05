Emmerdale spoilers: First look as Tom has his day in court

In Emmerdale spoilers for the coming weeks, Tom tries to end his own life before standing up in court following his abuse of Belle.

Elsewhere, Amelia decides to leave the village. But, will Kerry be there to say goodbye?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers: 1. Tom has his day in court

A code red alert breaks in the prison as Tom tries to take his own life. Charity visits Tom and tries to get him to say that he faked his suicide attempt to interfere with his court trial.

With Belle feeling somewhat responsible for Tom almost losing his life, she speaks to Paddy and gets some advice. Meanwhile, Charity’s words backfire as Tom is reassured to know that Belle is spiralling ahead of the trial.

Tom then speaks to his solicitor Ollie and shares his belief that Belle will fail to testify. With Tom’s day in court having arrived, Belle leaves her family a mysterious note and heads outside.

With Belle not in the courtroom, the Dingles do everything they can to find Belle. The prosecution worries them though by suggesting that without Belle, Tom may not get a conviction.

Tom’s thrilled to find out that Belle hasn’t turned up, Tom stands in front of the jury ready to put on a show. Will he be successful in his performance?

2. Dawn moves back into Home Farm

With Evan looking to move back home for Christmas, and with Jai kicking them out of Holdgate, Dawn asks to move back into Home Farm ahead of Will and Kim’s vow renewal. Will tries to get her to rethink this idea, but why is he so concerned?

3. Brenda gets the wrong end of the stick

Brenda gets the wrong idea as she hears Kerry and Pollard upstairs. Pollard just needed help with his housework, but a huge misunderstanding takes place…

4. John and Aaron confess their love

John surprises Aaron with a camping trip, but Aaron’s not so keen. The pair then have a heartfelt chat and confess their love for each other.

5. Heath’s family pay tribute

As April continues to rebel, she joins Heath’s loved ones in organising a carol concert as a tribute to him.

Emmerdale spoilers: 6. Amelia leaves

Amelia decides to leave the village as Amy throws her a last-minute party before she goes. Amelia’s devastated when Kerry fails to show though. Amelia then heads off out of the village. But, will she get to say one last goodbye to Kerry?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

