Emmerdale sparks concern for Belle following big Kammy moment: ‘Going to be gutted’

Emmerdale fans have been left worried for Belle Dingle after the latest episode saw her relationship with Kammy move to the next level.

While the couple’s romance appeared to take a positive turn, many viewers fear heartbreak could be around the corner — insisting that Belle “can’t ever be happy for long.”

Social media quickly filled with speculation about what might come next. Some fans are convinced the storyline is setting Belle up for another emotional blow. Others are hopeful this could finally mark a turning point for the character.

Kammy and Belle sleep together in Emmerdale

Belle and Kammy have been getting to know each other, but taking it slowly. Belle’s desire to not rush in was sparked by her history at the hands of her abusive ex, Tom King. Kammy has been respectful of that. But things hit a bump when Vinny accused Kammy of beating him up.

Kammy covered for his friend and Belle broke up with him. But she decided to give him another shot and last night (Wednesday October 8) they agreed to move things on.

After cooking for Kammy, Belle told him that they had the house to themselves. Kammy let Belle know that he understood what she had been through with Tom and he was happy to wait until she was ready.

Belle reassured Kammy that she was ready, telling him: “You’re great, I trust you.”

Kammy once again told Belle they could take it as slow as she wanted. But she insisted that she was keen to move things along and said: “I don’t want to take it slow anymore. I’m ready.”

Belle’s trust to be betrayed, fear fans

Emmerdale fans are happy, but worried about what is to come for the couple.

They are fearful over those famous last words: “I trust you”. One said they will be ‘gutted’ when the relationship inevitably turns sour. Us too!

Writing on Reddit, one fan said: “I am loving the Kammy and Belle pairing!! They are so adorable together. Not only is Kammy a great addition to the village, but he’s also a really stand-up guy… a great friend and supportive boyfriend!!

“I’m going to be gutted when their sunny days turn cloudy …Only a matter of time now after Belle has just uttered the dreaded phrase, ‘I trust you’….”

They went on to predict that Kammy has some skeletons in his closet. After all we don’t know too much about his past or why he came to the village in the first place.

A second fan added: “I enjoy them together too and their positive-themed storyline thus far has been refreshing. Sadly, this is Emmerdale we’re discussing. The writers don’t do ‘happy’ and I therefore have no doubt that they will find the cloud in this silver lining.”

A third fan agreed, writing: “I’m sure it won’t last. Perhaps he gets someone else pregnant. Or perhaps he has a shady past that will catch up with him. Perhaps he has pissed someone off and moved to the village to escape. Or perhaps they will switch it up and have Belle cheat. Either way, Belle is in for a rough ride after a while. The writers just won’t let her be happy for once.”

