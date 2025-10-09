Emmerdale poll reveals fans’ views on Charity’s baby storyline after latest twist

A new Emmerdale fan poll has revealed strong viewer reactions to Charity Dingle’s recent baby storyline. Following the latest episode, in which she faked paternity results to keep her secrets, fans were not impressed and the majority agree on what they think the character should do next.

The poll results show that most respondents believe Charity faces an impossible situation, but can only make one choice in how to deal with it.

But what will she do in the end?

Charity is in a complete state (Credit: ITV)

Pregnant Charity lying to everyone in Emmerdale

Charity is supposed to be acting as a surrogate for granddaughter Sarah Sugden. However, she secretly slept with Ross Barton and now knows the baby is actually his.

Desperate not to lose her husband Mack, who’s already struggling with the surrogacy anyway and would be sure to leave her if he found out she had cheated, Charity has kept quiet so far. She also knows it would break Sarah’s heart and destroy her chance to have a baby.

Only Chas Dingle knows the truth so far and she firmly believes Charity needs to be honest. But with Ross badgering her for answers and Sarah being very full-on, Charity faces a very difficult time ahead.

At first Charity believed the only option was to have an abortion. She booked one and asked Chas to go with her. But Chas insisted it wasn’t the right move and Charity had no other choice than to tell the truth.

Although Charity couldn’t go through with the termination, she is still not about to be honest. So now she has decided to pretend the baby is Sarah’s. She faked some paternity test results to give to Ross and he has bought it.

Chas, however, is not happy and with Charity still unwilling to be honest, they are at loggerheads over it. Which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Sarah…

Charity sobbed after her termination decision (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale poll reveals Charity must terminate the pregnancy

In a poll run by Emmerdale Insider, fans have had their say and think Charity should have an abortion. Of those that voted 34 percent agree that is the best choice.

However, 30 percent of people think she should be honest now as the truth “will come out eventually”.

Another alternative is that Charity and Ross could raise the baby together, along with their eldest son Moses. 19 percent of viewers would like the story to go this way.

Only 15 percent felt Charity’s idea of giving the baby to Sarah and saying nothing was the right way to go.

How long can Charity keep her secret for? (Credit: ITV)

Will she confess?

At the moment, Charity is adamant she will keep on lying. But will Chas agree to lie with her?

Ross is off her case for now, Sarah is suspicious, but really non-the-wise, so can Charity pull this off?

Well, she probably can. That is until the baby needs some sort of medical procedure and blood tests reveal whose baby it really is! But will we have to wait that long? Or will the truth come out way before then?

