Emmerdale spoilers for next week: John Sugden latest, Kev’s bombshell and April’s darkest moment yet

Emmerdale is set for another dramatic week in the Dales, with emotional revelations and tense confrontations ahead next week.

From fresh developments in John Sugden‘s story with Cain’s retun, to a shocking bombshell from Kev, and April facing one of her darkest moments yet, the coming episodes promise high drama and powerful performances.

Here’s everything we know about Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Cain returns with news of John

Cain Dingle is back in the village after his search for John. He reveals it did not go very well and it’s clear he’s on a self-destructive path. And when Moira asks about John, Cain is evasive and turns to drink.

It’s the anniversary of Zak’s death, and both Sam and Belle are worried that Cain won’t make an appearance.

The pair head to their dad’s grave, completely disappointed that Cain never joined them. But as they talk about their dad, they are united in their growing concern for their brother.

2. Robert lies to Aaron as Kev drops a bombshell

Aaron decides it’s time for him to move back into the flat. But he realises he can’t do it without Robert, and asks him to stay over for his first night.

Robert agrees to help him but Victoria is annoyed that he still hasn’t told Aaron about Kev.

While Aaron is anxious about the move and tells Robert he just wants them to have a fresh start, Robert’s guilt eats at him.

As he rejects a call from Kev, and with things between him and Aaron moving on, he knows he needs to tell Aaron the truth.

But Robert is completely blindsided when he hears about Kev’s big news. What has Kev revealed and will this derail Robron completely?

3. It’s Tates versus Kings as Nicola and Dawn go to war in Emmerdale spoilers

With Carl’s police interview growing closer, Nicola and Jimmy are anxious about what will happen to their son.

He admits to sharing the image of Clemmie. Nicola tries to show that he has learned his lesson. But it’s clear the police are taking it seriously.

Laurel does her best to console Nicola, but as she spirals, Laurel makes an admission. The pair realise they don’t know enough about their children’s online presence and are determined to protect them from the dangers they face.

With the rift between the Tates and Kings growing, Clemmie opens up to Dawn about why she sent the photo to Carl.

After their conversation, Dawn is consumed with guilt and wants to protect her little girl.

Dawn’s attempts of talking to Nicola mother to mother fail when Nicola turns defensive. Soon, their conversation is turning into yet another argument.

Dawn is annoyed at the school’s lack of support, and Joe makes a suggestion.

Soon, she opens up to Joe about her own horrifying past, explaining how she was coerced into sex work and drugs – with parallels to April’s new life showing.

She reveals how she met Clemmie’s mum, and reinforces that she will protect her from everything – including online dangers.

4. April trapped into sex work

Dylan passes his driving test making Paddy proud. But quickly Ray reminds him he needs to pay off more debts now.

Jai offers him a trial shift of driving to Hull for the Depot. Ray then pressures him into taking a drug delivery on his way to Hull.

However, when Jai tells him that Billy will be actually doing the drive and he will only be accompanying, Dylan gets stressed about how to do the drop-off.

Meanwhile, Ray is also pressuring April to do a job in Liverpool. Not wanting to do it, April looks for other ways to pay off her debt.

She finds herself stealing some jewellery from Rhona – just as she walks in. But did she see what April was doing?

By the time April agrees to do the Liverpool job, it’s too late. Instead, Ray brings her to a hotel for another job. He tells her that Tim is a valuable client and encourages her to drink with him.

As April arrives, Tim accepts the drugs and offers April some vodka. And soon enough, she’s trapped in a hotel bedroom with him…

5. Liam gets his results in Emmerdale spoilers

Liam is nervously preparing to open his prostate test results with Chas by his side. But what will they tell him? Is he going to be okay?

