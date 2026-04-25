Rylan Clark opens up about heartbreaking family death as he admits ‘I thought I made it up in my head’

Rylan Clark has opened up about a heartbreaking family death in a new podcast.

The star spoke about his gran’s Alzheimer’s battle in a chat released earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tea With Nan (@teawithnan_)

Rylan Clark on heartbreaking family death

Appearing on the Tea with Nan podcast this week, Rylan opened up about his late gran’s heartbreaking experience with Alzheimer’s.

Opening up, Rylan admitted it was “really, really bad” and that his nan got “quite bad” towards the end of her life.

“But, something happened just before she died that I will sort of like – I wrote about it in my book – I will hold on to, the point where I thought I’d made it up in my head, but I didn’t,” he said.

“When we knew she was sort of on her way out, I went up to the hospital to see her,” he explained.

“And she hadn’t eaten for about a week. She hadn’t spoken for about a month,” he then said.

Rylan opened up (Credit: Tea With Nan / YouTube)

Rylan on moment he ‘will hold on to’

The star continued, explaining that he went to the hospital with his ex at the time, and said: “Let me go in on my own, I’ve got to do this.”

“Because I knew that was going to be the last time I see her,” he then said.

“She was just lying there. She didn’t speak. She hadn’t eaten. And I was holding her hand, and I was just doing it, and I was crying,” he continued. “I just went, ‘Oh nan, I wish this hadn’t happened’. Bearing in mind she hadn’t spoken in ages. She hadn’t eaten. It was like whoever, say God, Jesus, whoever it was, went ‘You’ve got five seconds’.”

Rylan then revealed that his nan perked up and spoke to him, tapping his hand, saying, “Don’t worry, my darling, I’ll be alright. You’ll be alright”, before lying back.

Rylan made a sad confession (Credit: Tea with Nan / YouTube)

‘I was just crying’

Continuing, Rylan revealed that he was “just crying” after that moment.

He went on to reveal that his nan didn’t pass away for another two weeks after that incident.

“But she said goodbye to you,” podcast host Margie Keefe said.

Rylan then admitted that he didn’t go back to the hospital after that, as “that was the last time” she spoke to him.

“It was just like, whoever it was went ‘Go on, you’ve got five seconds’.”

The clip was posted to Instagram, with fans gushing over it.

“Love this. He for sure gave her those 5 seconds,” one fan commented.

“This was such a good watch! Loving this podcast already,” another said.

“Gorgeous story,” a third wrote.

Read more: ‘It was horrible to watch’: Rylan Clark shares emotional update on mum Linda after health ordeal

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