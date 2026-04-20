‘It was horrible to watch’: Rylan Clark shares emotional update on mum Linda after health ordeal

Rylan Clark has issued an update on how his beloved mum is doing after she had another fall.

Linda, 73, has become a staple on screens in recent years. However, she has also had to deal with several health ordeals, including Crohn’s disease and a fall in Marbella.

And now, Rylan has revealed Linda has taken another tumble, with Rylan admitting it was “horrible to watch”.

Rylan has kept fans updated with Linda’s health (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark reveals health update about mum

Recently, Rylan appeared on the Chatting to Tea with Nan podcast. Talking to host Margie Keefe, Rylan gave an update about his mum.

“She had a bit of a fall again. She’s a nightmare. I need to wrap her in cotton wool,” he said.

Rylan then explained how Linda had fallen, revealing she likes to help out with the bins.

He explained: “On a Saturday, when I go to do my radio show, I’ll always drag the bins in. That’s just how I do it.”

Rylan then said: “She [Linda] has to come around 10am every Saturday morning. The bin men have only just left, she can see the lorry going, and she has to drag them in. Once, she’s fallen over the little metal bit of the gates. So, she’s done that once.”

Rylan revealed Linda had another fall (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

‘It was horrible to watch’

However, this time, Rylan said it was his mum’s own bin that contributed to her tumbling.

He shared: “It was her bins. She walked out of her house… it wasn’t her fault. I’ve got it on, the Ring camera. Thank God I saw it.

“She literally walked out, when it was icy, [she slipped on] a piece of ice and it was horrible to watch, to be fair. Her [bleep] fell out.”

Linda ended up fracturing a bone in her shoulder following the accident and was unable to raise her arm above shoulder for some time.

Rylan revealed that the injury has now mostly healed though. Linda is also able to drive herself around again. He said: “She was bad. But, you know what? Touch wood, she’s good. Next up; facelift.”

Linda’s fall in Marbella

It’s not the first time Rylan’s mum has fallen over. During a trip to Marbella in September 2024 she broke an arm and a leg.

Added complications from Crohn’s disease made things worse, and Rylan took extra leave from his Radio 2 show to look after her, per Yours.

After a successful surgical procedure, Rylan hired a private jet to fly Linda back to the UK, saying at the time that his first experience on a private plane was “on a medical one, how’s your luck”.

Later still, Rylan told The Sun his mum was doing “really really well”.

“She’s stumbling about Lakeside (shopping centre), so she’s very much back to normal.”

Read more: ‘They’d tick every box!’ Rylan Clark favourite to host Strictly Come Dancing as he picks co-host he’s ‘very keen’ to be paired with

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