‘They’d tick every box!’ Rylan Clark favourite to host Strictly Come Dancing as he picks co-host he’s ‘very keen’ to be paired with

Strictly Come Dancing is preparing for a whole new era as they show is set to have a brand-new host for the first time in years.

Ever since Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly announced their shocking departure from the dance show, everyone has been wondering who exactly would take their place. And over the last few months, quite a few names have been thrown around.

However, new reports suggest the BBC have their eye on the talented Rylan Clark to be among the hosts of the show.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

He would be a ‘ratings winner’ (Credit: YouTube)

Rylan Clark tipped to be Strictly host

Recent reports have suggested the BBC have narrowed down the potential Strictly hosts to seven people. One of which is Rylan Clark.

He’s no stranger to the show, as the 37-year-old has previously presented the spin-off It Takes Two. It’s believed the next stage is in-person chemistry tests. There, Rylan will be paired with other stars in the running so that producers can assess his chemistry with potential co-stars. And it appears he’s being eyed up to do it with Angela Scanlon.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Rylan is looking like a likely candidate, as he wouldn’t come with “any baggage”.

The source told the outlet: “The main thing is that they would be a totally new pairing. No baggage, no former shows. Just uniquely Strictly.”

They added that the show wants to be sure that the all-female presenting line-up “isn’t replaced by an old-fashioned male-female duo where the man takes on as a dominant role.”

The outlet continued: “Rylan isn’t like that at all. Plus, he absolutely loves the show. And the viewers already love him.”

Rylan would love to do the show with Angela (Credit: YouTube)

Who could be his co-host?

Not only are the BBC interested in him, but sources claim he is very interested in the show. And sources say he would “bite the BBC’s hand off” for the hosting gig.

While there is a list of people in the running for the Strictly host job, it seems Angela is the person Rylan would actually love to do it with.

A source said Rylan is “very keen” to work with Angela, while BBC bosses are confident the pair “tick every box”.

“For Rylan, it is his dream job. He loved It Takes Two, and the viewers loved him. It would be a no-brainer.”

They added that he would be a “ratings winner” and everyone at the BBC “know it”.

When Entertainment Daily contacted the BBC for comment, a spokesperson explained: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

So, fans have to wait and see for official confirmation, but Rylan and Angela could be the next huge duo!

Read more: ‘Am I going to be bridesmaid?’ Rylan Clark supported as he issues wholesome relationship update with boyfriend

What do you think of Rylan Clark being the potential host of Strictly? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.