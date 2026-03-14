Three’s a crowd! Backlash as ‘trio of presenters set to host Strictly’ and new ‘magnificent seven’ shortlist revealed

The BBC is considering hiring three new presenters to host Strictly Come Dancing, it’s been reported, as the show undergoes the biggest shake-up in its history.

Already this week, news that five pro dancers have been axed from the 2026 series has been reported. Now, three months after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s final show, the BBC has another trick up its sleeve to try and revamp the series.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman presented their final Strictly back in December (Credit: BBC)

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BBC to hire three new Strictly presenters?

According to The Sun, “nothing is off the table” when it comes to the new series of the BBC dance show.

After the likes of Holly Willoughby and Alan Carr pulled out of the race to host the series, the BBC now has a shortlist of seven candidates in the running for the biggest show on TV, it’s claimed.

The One Show’s Alex Jones is said to remain the frontrunner. Zoe Ball, Rylan Clark, Alison Hammond, Angela Scanlon, Emma Willis and Fleur East are also in the mix to sign on as the new Strictly presenters, it’s claimed.

The One Show’s Alex Jones is favourite to host (Credit: BBC)

A source alleged: “Alex is still very much the BBC’s favourite to land a hosting spot. The Beeb loves her and thinks she’d be perfect to take on Tess’s role on the floor. Talk recently has turned to whether they could bring in a third host to really freshen it up. Nothing is off the table when it comes to sprinkling new magic over Strictly.”

Chemistry tests will apparently be taking place in April. After reports the new presenters would be announced over Easter, the BBC is now expected to make an announcement concerning the new hosts in the summer.

“It’s likely a decision on whether it’s two hosts or three, and who will get the roles, won’t be decided until summer. The BBC are making a lot of changes to the pro dancer line-up and now that is out of the way, they can get to work on who is the best fit.”

It Takes Two host Fleur East is also in the running to host the main show (Credit: BBC)

Furious fans all make the same complaint

However, licence fee payers are furious that the BBC may be planning to “lose two salaries and gain three”.

Posting online, one said: “Adding to the wage bill. BBC like all state institutions adept at spending other people’s money.” A second added: “More wasted licence fees.”

A third felt the same: “Of course they are as money is no object for the BBC.” “Lose two salaries and gain three?” another questioned.

BBC shares statement

ED! contacted Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

A BBC spokesperson told us: “Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing pro reveals real reason she quit the show

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