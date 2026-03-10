The Strictly bloodbath isn’t over yet, with two more professional dancers reportedly under threat of being axed.

Katya Jones, 36, and Karen Hauer, 43, are the latest stars to be facing the chop, with “difficult conversations” allegedly taking place behind the scenes…

Katya’s slot on the show is reportedly on the line (Credit: BBC)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Professionals Katya Jones and Karen Hauer under threat amid Strictly bloodbath

Karen and Katya, who have been on the show since 2012 and 2017 respectively, are the latest stars to find themselves in the firing line amid the ongoing culling of pro dancers.

“Difficult conversations” are reportedly taking place, with Katya and Karen facing a nervy wait to find out whether they’ll be appearing in the 2026 series.

Karen is the show’s current longest-serving pro dancer, having appeared in 14 series since 2012. In that time, her highest finish has been second with Jamie Laing. Katya, meanwhile, has appeared in 10 series, winning the Glitterball Trophy with Joe McFadden in 2017.

“It’s been some time since there was a ‘churn’ in the pro line-up, but they do happen every few years, and there hasn’t been a big one in some time,” a source told The Sun.

Karen could be axed too (Credit: BBC)

Katya and Karen’s nervy wait amid ongoing bloodbath

“The way producers look at it is a little like running a football team: even after Man City win the league, they still change their team around and bring in fresh blood constantly, to stay at the top of their game,” they continued.

“A lot of the people going are now established names and stars in their own right, but you have to remember that to be on the show, they also had to replace someone else at one point,” they then added.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

In recent days, it’s been reported that four pro dancers have been axed from the show.

They include Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Nadiya Bychkova.

“There are major changes taking place with dancers having meetings about their contracts over the next few weeks. Bosses want a fresh start and to bring in new faces after all the drama in recent years and create a new era,” a source told The Sun.

Gorka has been ‘axed’ (Credit: BBC)

Two more Strictly professionals ‘benched’

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Nadiya is “distraught” after being axed.

“Nadiya is distraught. The news came as such a huge shock as Nadiya’s life was Strictly, and to find out she’s not been invited back as full time pro has really broken her heart. No one was expecting producers to chop so many professionals,” a source told The Sun.

Additionally, it’s also been reported that both Nancy Xu and Neil Jones are set to be benched yet again this series.

Nancy, 34, was without a celebrity partner last series. Neil, meanwhile, has been on the show for 10 years but has had only three celebrity partners.

“There’s talk of even more dancers facing the chop. Everyone is petrified for their future,” a source alleged.

Read more: Strictly star Carlos Gu hints at series cull as he shares cryptic message

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!