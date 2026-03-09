Strictly star Carlos Gu hints at series cull as he shares cryptic message

Strictly pro Carlos Gu hinted at the series cull with a cryptic message on Instagram.

It comes amid reports that four pro dancers have been axed, including Gorka Marquez.

Michelle is one of the pros who has been axed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly cull sees four pros ‘axed’

Over the weekend, Strictly fans were left stunned when four pro dancers were reported to have been axed ahead of the 2026 series.

According to reports, Gorka, Luba Mushtuk, Michele Tsiakkas, and Nadiya Bychkova have all had time called on their Strictly careers.

“There are major changes taking place with dancers having meetings about their contracts over the next few weeks. Bosses want a fresh start and to bring in new faces after all the drama in recent years and create a new era,” a source alleged to The Sun.

Meanwhile, Nadiya was said to be “distraught” over being axed.

“Nadiya is distraught. The news came as such a huge shock as Nadiya’s life was Strictly, and to find out she’s not been invited back as full time pro has really broken her heart. No one was expecting producers to chop so many professionals,” a source told The Sun.

It’s also been claimed that Nancy Xu and Neil Jones – who were both without celeb partners last series – have been benched again this year.

“There’s talk of even more dancers facing the chop. Everyone is petrified for their future,” a source alleged.

Carlos posted on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Carlos Gu hints at Strictly bloodbath with cryptic post

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, March 8), Carlos seemingly addressed the mass culling with a cryptic post.

On his story, for his 103k followers to see, the Chinese dancer, who won the show last year with Karen Carney, wrote: “Some things will never be fair for everyone, this is the saddest realisation that the universe can teach.

“So if they are fair for you, remember to be grateful.”

Carlos has been on the show since 2022. He has been paired with Molly Rainford, Angela Scanlan, and Karen, with whom he lifted the Glitterball Trophy.

He was without a partner in 2024, something he addressed during last year’s final.

Carlos tearfully opened up last year (Credit: BBC)

Carlos’ emotional confession

After doing his final dance with Karen, Carlos tearfully suggested that he didn’t get a partner in 2024 because he wasn’t “grateful”.

“She [Karen] changed my life. She’s the best thing I’ve ever had in 2025. I came to Strictly after competitive live, I was self-centered, I was ‘me me me’,” he said.

“I’ve been lost for years… no wonder I didn’t get a partner last year because I was not grateful,” he then said.

He then said that he hadn’t been a “team player” in the past, something he admitted he was “sad” about.

At the time, it was reported that Nancy felt as though Carlos’ words were a dig at her, as she was without a partner last year. And it seems as though she’ll be without one again this year.

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

