Nikki Sanderson’s due date revealed as Anthony Quinlan shares baby name ‘shortlist’

Anthony Quinlan has shared an exciting update ahead of becoming a dad, revealing partner Nikki Sanderson is due to give birth to their baby boy any day now.

The former Emmerdale star, who played Pete Barton, announced back in December that he and the ex-Coronation Street actress were expecting their first child together, telling fans their “Baby Quinlan” would arrive in Spring 2026.

Anthony and Nikki are expecting their first child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Anthony Quinlan shares Nikki Sanderson’s due date

Now, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, on behalf of Which Bingo, Anthony has revealed the big moment is just around the corner.

“It’s impending any day now,” he said, confirming Nikki’s due date was April 25.

He explained that while there were “a few issues in the first trimester”, things improved significantly, with her second trimester being “brilliant”. Now in the final stages, Nikki is feeling increasingly uncomfortable as they wait for their son’s arrival.

“We’ve got everything ready — hospital bags, the lot. We’re both eagerly anticipating his grand arrival. We cannot wait,” Anthony added.

Opening up about becoming a first-time dad, the 41-year-old admitted he already feels an overwhelming bond with his unborn son.

“When we found out the sex, I felt a real connection that made everything feel more real. I could feel the kicks and movements, watch the bump growing all the time. It’s just magical,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how much you can love something before it’s even here.”

Anthony also joked that, like him, his son may grow up to be a “mummy’s boy” — and even hinted at future father-son bonding over football.

Nikki and Anthony have baby names planned (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I do love traditional names’

With several of his former co-stars recently welcoming children, Anthony said it’s been “great to see” — and revealed he’s also had support from fellow soap star Jamie Lomas.

“He’s always there for advice if I ever need it. He’s a great dad and a great friend,” Anthony said, while admitting most advice comes down to one thing: “enjoy your sleep.”

Despite the due date being so close, the couple are still deciding on a name for their baby boy.

Anthony revealed they have a shortlist of “three or four” names, adding that he’s drawn to more traditional options.

“I do love traditional names — there’s something about them. Though there are probably seven or eight kids with the same traditional name in every school now, which makes it tricky,” he explained.

“Interestingly, girl names came a lot more easily than boy names for us — they came much more naturally. But we’ve got a few shortlisted and we’re going to wait until he’s here to see which one fits. It’s very exciting.”

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